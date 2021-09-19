let them taste the cake again
The line went smoothly and efficiently last month to enter the Big Fake Wedding New York City Expo at City Winery in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The bride and groom, the maid of honor and a handful of mothers were all smiling. Some were masked; The others were not. Everyone seemed happy when they reached there.
The Big Fake Wedding is an experiential expo company that creates events in 25 cities each year to help couples and other wedding professionals support and introduce local businesses.
The New York event, held on the evening of July 21, brought in 150 in-person attendees and 50 virtual people – a new expansion since the pandemic. There were also 30 vendors, two bands, and a vocal renewal for a couple who were in full wedding dress.
Big Fake Wedding owner and chief executive Jennifer Ammons said people were ready to attend the expo again. “Earlier this year we did microevents with 50 to 75 people in places where we weren’t limited to large events and saw a slow pace in attendance,” she said. “We could have sold more tickets, but people were slow to come back to the event. People are also buying their tickets closer to the event to see how they are feeling and trying not to overbook.”
For Jackie Lopez, 28, a senior TV producer at Bloomberg Technology, the July event was the first expo she attended after the pandemic and as the bride of the future. “All my married friends loved going to these,” she said. “I expected it to be part of my marriage process as well.”
Ms. Lopez lives in Long Island City, Queens and has moved in with her two sisters and mother. They got engaged on September 3, 2020, at a time when several events were put on hold. She is getting married on 14 May 2022. In Westhampton, NY “I wanted the same opportunities my friends had, so it’s really great to be here,” she said, “especially since we put a lot of plans off.”
Besides taking tips from the pros and finding unexpected inspiration – “Who thought of tablescaping?” Ms. Lopez noted – she noted the sense of connection and thoughtfulness. “It’s nice to be with brides who have gone through the same things as me, and to be part of the camaraderie,” she said.
Jasmine Waterman, 40, a nursing professional development specialist at NYU Langone Medical Center, heard about the incident through her wedding planner. “When you’re at someone else’s wedding, you’re not looking at their event through the eyes of the bride and groom,” she said. “here you are.”
Ms. Waterman, a Brooklyn native, got engaged on December 30, 2020; Her wedding date is August 27. “It’s the first time I’ve been there,” she said. “We haven’t finalized everything, so there’s still an opportunity to add in decor, get ideas, see what we’re missing and maybe sign with another vendor we don’t have.”
That’s exactly what 52-year-old Sherlyn Thomas, who owns CoziTreats, an artisan dessert shop in Brooklyn, was hoping to hear. She was glad that attendees were still reaching for her cake pops, macarons, and chocolate cream puffs. “I’ve almost talked about coming out on my own,” said Ms. Thomas. “You have to push yourself to be uncomfortable and get back into a new normal. All is back to planning. I’m happy to be ‘Wow’ and to have the opportunity to show people what I have to offer.” “
[Sign up for Love Letter and always get the latest in Modern Love, weddings, and relationships in the news by email.]
Before the pandemic, wedding expos were a sacrament for many brides and grooms. Found in cities across the country, they can be more intimate, with only 100 to 200 people attending and focusing on local businesses, or huge, catering to 600 to 1,000 people and more than 100 people. With more vendors. They can be held in small venues or in amphitheatres and stadiums. Some rotated positions, others remained in one place.
Today, many expo makers, regardless of size or location, agree that little has changed in terms of who is paying for a place to see: photographers and videographers, cake makers and confectioners, designers. and destination properties, florists and decor specialists, hair and makeup artists and DJs
This year, however, COVID-themed stations – mask makers, hand sanitizer companies, plexiglass makers or on-site COVID testing companies – seem less likely. “So far, I haven’t received any requests or inquiries for COVID specific vendors,” said Tatiana Byron Marks, who founded Wedding Salon 18 years ago. The company, based on West 35th Street in New York, builds and hosts nine wedding showcases a year and charges $50 per ticket. In 2020 Ms Marks was forced to cancel her last two shows and lay off 14 employees. Two months ago he started hiring again. After more than 16 months of darkness, Wedding Salon’s first show will be held in Miami on September 20. Houston would follow six days later in November with a performance in New York.
“We are starting with two markets that are wide open with fewer restrictions,” Ms Marks said. “Then we’ll go to Los Angeles. Then we’re back to our normal schedule.” In the past few weeks, Ms. Marks said the reach of sellers who inquired has increased; She is getting 25 to 50 calls per week now, though it is still down from 50 to 100 before covid.
Couples are also re-emerging. “They want to taste cake, try on makeup, talk to multiple photographers and try on clothes, all in one place and in a few hours,” she said. “You can’t do it online. Here you can because everything is live and in person. That’s why these are important.”
In the context of pandemic precautions, wedding salons may ask for proof of vaccination or request that vendors or attendees wear masks. There will also be a temperature check.
“We used to feed vendors, but everything would be served separately or prepackaged, even the cake flavor,” said Ms. Marks. “Pipes and drapes would isolate vendors from each other, but we were doing this for years.”
They are also managing the size. “Before we got 400 to 500 people for a typical show, 1,000 to 1,500 people in New York,” she said. “Now we don’t want to start so big. We’re reducing the size by 25 percent, just so we have more space and people can feel comfortable.”
Like the Big Fake Wedding, Ms. Marks will offer guests entertainment including DJs, bands, even experts to teach the tango. “Miscellaneous tasks are what guests remember,” she said. “Couples still want them so we still offer them.”
Bill Heaton, who has run the Great Bridal Expo for the past 42 years, usually visits 25 to 30 cities from September to April, always ending in Silicon Valley. About 1,200 to 1,500 people attend his shows for $10 per ticket. Sixty to 100 exhibitors are highlighted.
“We had to cancel four or five shows,” he said. “But we started again a few months ago. There are probably couples out there who are reluctant, but that is not what I see from the events of the last 30 days.”
During September and October, shows will be held in Baltimore, Boston and Atlanta, among other cities. More than 20 expos are already scheduled for 2022.
Although sales are down, Mr Heaton said business interests were never strong enough, especially from wedding planners, a new category for him.
“There is an urge to go back to the way business was,” he said. “Couples want personal interactions. They want to make sure they are compatible with the people they are choosing. In fact it is difficult to do so. Seeing 100 different companies in one grand ballroom”—and sampling products and hearing directly from vendors—is “very different from the Zoom experience.”
Like Mr Heaton, Ms Marks said she was a “cautious optimist.”
“We are afraid,” she said. “We don’t know what’s in store. If we had to close again we would. But now we have to move on.”
By 9:15 p.m., two bands had performed on the big stage at City Winery. The married couple had renewed their vows. Raffles was claimed. Ms. Ammons looked delighted as she handed out white send-off streamers to the exiting guests.
“It was a successful evening,” she said. “Meeting local vendors, chatting with other couples and watching the other couple get married settles the deal. It makes the marriage come alive. “
#taste #cake
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.