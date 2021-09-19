let them taste the cake again

The line went smoothly and efficiently last month to enter the Big Fake Wedding New York City Expo at City Winery in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The bride and groom, the maid of honor and a handful of mothers were all smiling. Some were masked; The others were not. Everyone seemed happy when they reached there.

The Big Fake Wedding is an experiential expo company that creates events in 25 cities each year to help couples and other wedding professionals support and introduce local businesses.

The New York event, held on the evening of July 21, brought in 150 in-person attendees and 50 virtual people – a new expansion since the pandemic. There were also 30 vendors, two bands, and a vocal renewal for a couple who were in full wedding dress.

Big Fake Wedding owner and chief executive Jennifer Ammons said people were ready to attend the expo again. “Earlier this year we did microevents with 50 to 75 people in places where we weren’t limited to large events and saw a slow pace in attendance,” she said. “We could have sold more tickets, but people were slow to come back to the event. People are also buying their tickets closer to the event to see how they are feeling and trying not to overbook.”