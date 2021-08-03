Letitia James Unveils Cuomo Report: ‘I Believe These 11 Women’
Letitia James, the New York attorney general, on Tuesday unveiled the findings of her office’s sexual harassment inquiry into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, describing the report in harsh terms and saying “we should believe women” .
As she revealed that two outside investigators discovered during a five-month investigation that Mr Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, Ms James said the state has “an obligation to protect women on their place of work ”.
This, she concluded, was the most important point of the report, which supported their accusations and provided them in detail.
“I believe in women, and I believe in these 11 women,” she said Tuesday after a press conference lasting nearly an hour.
The moment was one that Mrs. James herself had not sought; Mr. Cuomo, under pressure at the start of the charges against him, referred the matter to his office.
But in the end, she took it on with the conviction and oratorical flair that marked her rise in New York politics.
Ms James, a Democrat who is the first black woman and first black person to be elected New York attorney general, had considered running for mayor in 2018, when state attorney general Eric Schneiderman abruptly resigned du after four women accused him of physical violence.
She then ran as attorney general, with the backing of Mr Cuomo, who was vying for re-election as governor and with whom Ms James aligned her campaign. Ms James then sailed to victory in the general election.
During her campaign, Ms. James spoke widely about her opposition to then-President Donald J. Trump. After his election, his office opened investigations into Mr. Trump and his family business, as well as several banks that funded Trump Organization projects.
But Ms James has also shown a willingness to jump into the fray on several other high-profile issues. His office investigated pandemic safety concerns at Amazon warehouses and sued the National Rifle Association. She also called for an end to the mayor’s control over the New York City Police Department.
Many of Ms James’ competitors during her election criticized her ties to Mr Cuomo, fearing that she would investigate allegations of misconduct against him. But in January, Ms James’ office reported that the governor’s administration had played down coronavirus-related deaths of residents of state nursing homes, underestimating them in the thousands.
However, concerns over the links between the two elected officials led Ms James to deputize for independent investigators to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment.
Although Mr. Cuomo initially appeared to express support for an independent investigation, he and his aides have since expressed concerns that the investigation could be politically motivated.
They suggested Ms James’ report could be influenced by her apparent interest in running for governor and contesting Mr Cuomo’s candidacy for re-election next year. Ms James did not make any public remarks suggesting she would.
When asked on Tuesday whether the findings of his investigation should be enough to force Mr Cuomo’s resignation, Ms James objected.
Instead, she pointed to the bravery of the women, government employees, who had come forward to report abuse by the governor, their ultimate boss.
#Letitia #James #Unveils #Cuomo #Report #Women
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.