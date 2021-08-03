Letitia James Unveils Cuomo Report: ‘I Believe These 11 Women’

Letitia James, the New York attorney general, on Tuesday unveiled the findings of her office’s sexual harassment inquiry into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, describing the report in harsh terms and saying “we should believe women” .

As she revealed that two outside investigators discovered during a five-month investigation that Mr Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, Ms James said the state has “an obligation to protect women on their place of work ”.

This, she concluded, was the most important point of the report, which supported their accusations and provided them in detail.

“I believe in women, and I believe in these 11 women,” she said Tuesday after a press conference lasting nearly an hour.