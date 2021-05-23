Let’s Never Lose Hope, Stay Strong ARMY! BTS Thoughtful Message For Its Indian Fans Amid Covid-19 Crisis





South Korean music sensation BTS has urged their Indian followers, popularly referred to as BTS ARMY, to by no means lose hope because the nation grapples with the second wave of Covid-19. Talking with PTI, BTS member V mentioned, "Our prayers are with India. Stay robust ARMY and let's by no means lose hope." The group enjoys a large following in India and is but to tour the nation.

The septet, additionally comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, just lately launched their second English single "Butter". The groovy disco-pop summer season monitor easily crossed 113 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its launch on Friday, besting the 98.3 million public views counter-mark for the band's Grammy-nominated maiden English single "Dynamite".

Within the run-up to the discharge of "Butter", BTS floated the idea artwork of the track which had a melting coronary heart at its centre.

Requested what was the concept behind this single, Jimin (25) mentioned the members had been in search of a track with a summer season vibe, one thing they may take pleasure in with everybody. “We needed a summer season track that we are able to take pleasure in along with ARMY and everybody. And ”Butter” was the right match,” he mentioned. “It’s a track brimming with the charms of BTS, so I hope everybody enjoys it!” V, 25, added.

The group is ready to ship the primary on-stage efficiency of “Butter” on the upcoming Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), the place they’ve but once more been nominated for the highest social artist honour, the award they’ve been successful since 2017.

They’re additionally nominated within the high duo/group, high track gross sales artist, and top-selling track (“Dynamite”) classes. In 2019, BTS — the total title is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Past The Scene, their English branding — additionally turned the one South Korean group to win the highest duo/group award on the BBMAs. It’s a particular feeling to return to the music gala after having such a memorable run on the charts final 12 months for “Dynamite”, their profession’s first Billboard Scorching 100 No 1 hit. It’s an honour to carry out “Butter” on the BBMAs, mentioned Suga.

“One of the vital memorable moments final 12 months was after we bought our first primary track on the Billboard’s Scorching 100 chart. So it’s an honour to carry out ”Butter” for the primary time on the awards present that bears such a particular that means for us,” the 28-year-old added. Jung Kook, the youngest BTS member, mentioned he hopes ARMY likes their act. “As we all the time do, we ready a spectacular efficiency for this 12 months’s BBMAs too. So I hope our followers prefer it,” the 23-year-old mentioned.

Though the optimism of “Dynamite” was precisely what ARMY world wide wanted final 12 months throughout peak pandemic, there have been different songs within the band’s 2020 album ”Map of the Soul: 7” like ”ON” and ”Black Swan” that the group’s followers believed additionally deserved a nod on the Grammy Awards. When requested to remark, group chief RM mentioned whereas these awards recognise a number of the most bold initiatives in music, not getting a nod on the Grammys or another music awards “doesn’t imply that track is much less precious”. ”ON” and ”Black Swan” delivered a deep message that we held in our seventh 12 months into our careers, and that itself is invaluable,” the 26-year-old mentioned.

Their label HYBE Company, beforehand referred to as Large Hit Leisure, final month acquired American report government Scooter Braun”s Ithaca Holdings, which is residence to artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato. Requested what surprises are in retailer for ARMY following this growth, whereas nothing was determined but, J-Hope teased that this partnership will open doorways to many extra alternatives. “One factor we are able to promise for certain are superb and unforgettable performances, so be looking out,” the 27-year-old mentioned. Jin, 28, mentioned like ARMY, he too was wanting ahead to extra surprises.

“I actually assume prospects are infinite as a result of all this stuff aren’t one thing that we did alone, however we did along with our ARMY,” he added. BTS debuted in 2013 and to mark their eight-year anniversary, the group introduced a particular two-day occasion, ”BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO” in June. Requested how the longer term appears to be like for the septet, Suga mentioned they need to keep collectively and proceed making good music. “We need to join with everybody world wide with nice music and levels, and preserve going as a gaggle,” he added.

With inputs from PTI!