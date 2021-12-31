Let’s speak on inflation, BJP leader kept silent on SP spokesperson’s talk, anchor also took a dig at Amit Shah and asked this question

BSP spokesperson Dr MH Khan asked the BJP spokesperson whether he would tell about Amit Shah’s son. From where did the assets of Amit Shah’s son increase 50 times in 3-4 years, the BSP spokesperson said.

The Income Tax Department has raided the premises of Samajwadi Party MLC Pushp Raj Jain alias Pumpi Jain. Earlier, during the raids on the premises of perfume trader Piyush Jain, properties worth about 200 crores have been recovered, due to which the political allegations and counter-allegations have started between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. During a TV debate, SP’s national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said that there will be a revolution of perfume and BJP will be driven out of Uttar Pradesh.

During the debate show ‘Dangal’ of ‘Aaj Tak’, the SP spokesperson said, “BJP wants to defame the business of perfume, BJP should not try to defame the city of perfume and fragrance of perfume. These perfumers will remove the BJP’s foul smell in 2022.” Anurag Bhadoria asked what does OP Jaiswal do. On these questions, BJP spokesperson KK Sharma said, “Why is there so much stampede? Sometimes you people raise questions on EVMs, sometimes you raise questions on the voter list.”

At the same time, BSP spokesperson Dr MH Khan asked the BJP spokesperson whether he would tell about Amit Shah’s son? The BSP spokesperson said, “From where did the assets of Amit Shah’s son increase 50 times in 3-4 years? How did the gold come from abroad and from which airport, please answer.

During the TV debate, the anchor asked the BJP spokesperson, “You will remember that you came with the agenda of development but when Amit Shah speaks in the rally, why does he not talk of development? They talk about Article 370, they talk about triple talaq. Mathura’s agenda comes in the election, Ramlala’s issue was already going on. Whereas Akhilesh Yadav tells what schemes the SP was bringing in Kannauj and the BJP did not do all that.

On this question, the BJP spokesperson told the anchor, “Did you listen to Amit Shah’s full speech? And is it wrong to talk about abrogation of Article 370? During this, the BSP spokesperson asked many questions to the BJP spokesperson. Samajwadi Party spokesperson also asked KK Sharma to speak only on inflation. However, the BJP spokesperson kept on repeatedly saying that silence everyone first, otherwise how will he be able to speak his mind.