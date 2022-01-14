Letter from WWII soldier delivered to his family 76 years after he mailed it



Angelina Gonsalves obtained an sudden, but cherished, supply from the US Postal Service final month — a letter her late husband wrote to his mom whereas deployed abroad in 1945.

The letter was written by Sgt. John Gonsalves, a 22-year-old Military soldier stationed in Germany. He was writing to test in on his family and let his mother know that he believed he’d be coming house to Massachusetts quickly.

The letter, dated December 6, 1945 — written a number of months after World Warfare II ended — would by no means make it to his mom’s home. However 76 years and three days later, it was delivered by the USPS to his widow.

“I bought to learn it and it was fantastic,” Angelina Gonsalves, of Woburn, Massachusetts, instructed CNN on Wednesday. “It’s in actually good situation. I used to be amazed by that myself.”

Angelina and John did not know one another when he wrote that letter. The 2 had been married in 1953 and had 5 sons. In 2015, John died on the age of 92.

Within the two-page letter to his mom, additionally named Angelina, John discusses the “awful” meals choices and climate in Dangerous Orb, the place he was stationed, stating the solar hasn’t been out however for half a day in a month. He closes the letter by sending his love to the family. The entrance of the envelope has a six cents stamp connected.

“It was a pleasure to see her face mild up studying his phrases,” Brian Gonsalves, Angelina and John’s son, instructed CNN. “To have the option to see her learn one thing he wrote and look again at that historical past, it’s one thing she’ll at all times have now.”

So the place was the letter hiding all this time?

That half is unclear, however late final 12 months it was discovered on the USPS Pittsburgh processing heart, in accordance to a letter from the USPS that was despatched to Angelina together with John’s letter.

Workers on the heart acknowledged the significance of the soldier’s letter and that it was a part of a family’s historical past, so that they began attempting to monitor down John’s subsequent of kin.

“We’re conscious of the passing of your husband in 2015 (our condolences),” reads the letter from the USPS. “By advantage of some devoted sleuth work by postal staff at this facility, we had been ready to decide your tackle, therefore this letter supply to you, albeit 76 years delayed. Due to the age and significance to your family historical past, delivering this letter was of utmost significance to us.”

Angelina obtained the letter on December 9, simply earlier than the vacations, which her son stated was a pleasant Christmas reward.

“It felt like he got here again for the vacation season,” he stated.