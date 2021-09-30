Letter to Ghulam Nabi Azad Sonia Gandhi

Congress is currently grappling with a huge internal crisis. The issue is getting more complicated as he is trying to resolve the rift between the leaders in Punjab. After being forced to resign as Chief Minister, there are rumors that Capt Amarinder Singh has joined the BJP. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, too, the party is sitting on a dormant volcano, which could erupt at any time. At such a critical juncture, the G-23 group of disgruntled Congress leaders has taken the lead directly against the High Command. Swords have been drawn against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The G-23 opens in front

The growing internal infighting within the states, one big leader after another, moving to other parties and the ongoing political drama in Punjab, G-23 leaders are looking at this as the best time to raise their voice. Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding an early meeting of the Congress executive. Kapil Sibal has directly accused the leadership that no one knows who decides in the party. His direct targets are Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi.

Sibal, Azad, Tiwari … G-23 leader returns to form as soon as Sidhu is ‘out’, Gandhi family on target

Morning meeting, afternoon Sibal’s statement … G-23 strategy

On Wednesday, Capt Amarinder Singh’s visit to Home Minister Amit Shah was followed by intense political activity throughout the day. The Congress high command is in trouble due to the ongoing drama in Punjab. Navjyot Singh Sidhu himself has resigned as Punjab Congress president. His supporters have also resigned from the Channy cabinet. The High Command has left the entire case to the state unit. Now there is speculation that Sidhu himself may take a different path with the Punjab Congress at the center.

It appears to be part of their strategy for the Congress to open the G-23 leadership at such a critical juncture. According to some reports, G-23 leaders held a meeting at the house of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday morning. It was decided that there could not be a better time than this to raise voice for their old demands for union elections and party change. After this, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi asking her to convene a meeting of the CWC as soon as possible. In the afternoon, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal, while talking to the media, directly advised the party leadership.

‘Get well soon Kapil Sibal …’ Congressmen protest outside the house, leaders attack, former ministers point fingers at Sonia-Rahul

Anand Sharma condemned the attack on Sibal’s house

Youth Congress workers were outraged by Sibal’s statement. Some activists surrounded his Delhi home. Rotten tomatoes were thrown away. ‘Leave the traitors’ were announced. Another G-23 member, former Union Minister Anand Sharma, termed the “attack” and the riots at Sibal’s house “disgusting”. They have demanded action against those responsible for this and identification of them.

What did Sibal say?

“Congress does not have a president,” Kapil Sibal told a press conference. We do not know who is making the decision. He said that we are G-23, not Huzur-23. We want to strengthen Congress. Joking about the Gandhi family, he said that those who were special to him left the party. Those who do not consider them special are still standing behind them. He was referring to leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Prasad and Sushmita Deo who are considered very close to the Gandhi family but left the Congress.

What happened when Navjot Singh Sidhu was made the President of Punjab Congress on 18th July? Ashwini Kumar exposes Kapil Sibal

Sibal said, ‘Our people are leaving us. Sushmita (God) who passed away and former Goa Chief Minister (Luizinho) Falerio also passed away. Jitin Prasad went, (Jyotiraditya) went to Scindia, Lalitesh Tripathi went, Abhijit Mukherjee also went. Many other leaders left. The question arises, why are these people leaving? You have to think for yourself that you may have done something wrong. Speaking on Capt Amarinder’s words about Punjab, Sibal said, “It is a border state. ISI can benefit there. We know that cross-border elements can create instability there … Congress should ensure that everyone stays united.” The party should have an open discussion, listen to each other’s opinions, the organization should be structured, the CWC should be elected.

Will Congress break up?

Captain Amarinder Singh is currently in Delhi. It is speculated that he may meet with G-23 leaders. Now Sibal’s direct attack, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter bomb, Manish Tiwari’s advice, Anand Sharma reminded us of tolerance and its values ​​… G-23 leaders now seem ready for the lead. The Punjab crisis has given him a great opportunity to speak his mind. This time the crisis is too big for the Congress party. The ‘rebellion’ of the G-23 leaders could lead to a split in the party. The Congress cannot take lightly the fears of the G-23 leaders who have formed a separate party with Capt Amarinder Singh. The history of disintegration in Congress is very old. In recent decades, Congress veterans like Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, ND Tiwari and Arjun Singh have split and formed new parties under similar circumstances.

Punjab Crisis: Why did Captain Amarinder meet Shah and NSA Ajit Doval yesterday?

What is the G-23 group of Congress

In fact, these are the leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi last year raising serious questions about the party’s leadership and its functioning. These leaders had demanded that the union elections be held as soon as possible. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Jitendra Prasad, Mukul Wasnik, Veerappa Moily, Milind Deora, Renuka Chaudhary, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Vivek Tankha and Raj Babbar were among the 23 leaders who wrote the letter. Were. Jitendra Prasad has now joined the BJP. It has also succeeded in persuading some leaders of the High Command. But the old attitude of most leaders is intact.

Manish Tiwari has also opposed the inclusion of Kanhaiya Kumar in the Congress and advised to pay special attention to the border state of Punjab. Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Sonia for a CWC meeting. Sibal has taken a press conference and opened a front against the ‘First Family’ of the Congress. Anand Sharma has been demanding changes in the party organization from time to time. There is also speculation that Milind Deora may leave the Congress.

