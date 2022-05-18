Levy Caverley, 18, Dies After Sand Collapses on Him at Beach in Toms River – Gadget Clock





A teen died from his accidents whereas his teen sister was rescued after sand collapsed on them at a seaside in Toms River, New Jersey.

Levy Caverley, 18, of Maine, and his 17-year-old sister have been visiting the seaside close to Seaview Highway with the remainder of their household round 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Toms River Mayor Mo Hill advised Brian Thompson of Gadget Clock that the siblings have been utilizing frisbees to dig a 10-foot gap in the sand when it collapsed on each of them.

Police and EMS models responded and rescued the teenager woman. Levy Caverley died through the collapse and crews have been working to get better his physique on Tuesday.

This story is growing. Test again for updates.