Lewis Hamilton returns to his hotel with a mystery woman after attending the Met Gala afterparty

Lewis Hamilton arrives back at his hotel with a mysterious woman after the Met Gala in New York City.

The Formula 1 driver, 36, was seen walking to his hotel with his bodyguard before the mystery woman made her way inside.

Lewis wore a black suit to the gala before he changed into a navy jacket with an ‘L’ emblazoned on the back.

He also wore a bright yellow tracksuit bottom and black shoes and arrived at the bash with another woman.

The mysterious lady who joined them at the hotel wore a black sheer outfit, which highlighted her incredible figure.

Adding height to her frame with a pair of black heels, her locks were styled into an updo for evening.

Louise wore a lace net skirt over her suit on Monday after attending the gala among the biggest stars of showbusiness.

Casual: Lewis wore a black suit to the gala before changing into a navy jacket with an 'L' embossed on the back for the afterparty.

Arrival: The mysterious woman who joined him at the hotel appeared to be escorted by a security guard

Event: Lewis also sported bright yellow tracksuit bottoms and a pair of black boots and arrived at the bash with another woman.

Style: Her locks were styled into an update for the evening, adding height to her frame with a pair of black heels

The sports star looked pretty in a sleek black suit teamed with shiny black loafers and a pout. In a very modern twist on the classic look, she paired a black blazer and trousers with a see-through mesh shirt and a netted veal skirt.

Proving that no detail was missed, she paired the look with small crucifix earrings, a diamond chain and a two diamond bracelet.

Other sports stars who joined him on the red carpet included American track and field sprinter Sha’Carrie Richardson and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

Bash: Louise’s Mystery Woman Wasn’t Seen With Her at the After Party

Secret: Lewis attended the party after the gala at an undisclosed location

Fashion: The Mystery Woman wearing a long-sleeved top and silver necklace

Modern twist: Lewis wore a lace net skirt over his suit on Monday as he joined the biggest stars in showbusiness at the Met Gala.

Pleasure trip The F1 star recently sparked speculation that he was growing ‘closer’ to the illustrious 27-year-old model Camilla Kendra after she posted photos of him wearing her shirt at her Colorado home.

Camilla has shared photos to the delight of fans at the F1 ace’s lavish home, even wearing her plaid shirt in a candid photo.

The Dominican Republic-born beauty recently ended her eight-month romance with The Bachelor star Tyler Cameron, a source told Us Weekly’ Camilla broke off the relationship, leaving it on her very lucrative career for her. It was time to focus again.

Speculation: The outing comes after the F1 star recently fueled speculation he was growing ‘closer’ to stunning model Camilla Kendra, 27

Lewis also follows the model on Instagram and is loving her saucy photos, although a source told The Sun that Lewis and Camilla are friends, saying: ‘They’ve been friends for a few years – so she’s at their home. But she is staying and wearing her shirt.’

MailOnline contacted representatives of the pair for comment at the time.

Lewis’ most famous ex is Nicole Scherzinger, whom he dated for eight years until 2015, but the racing driver has been linked to a strong women since their relationship ended.

Then: Lewis on and off Nicole Scherzinger for eight years until 2015 (pictured in 2014)