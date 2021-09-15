Lewis Hamilton returns to his hotel with the OnlyFans model after attending the Met Gala afterparty

Lewis Hamilton arrives back at his hotel with sultry model Janet Guzman after the Met Gala after-party in New York City.

The Formula 1 driver, 36, was seen walking towards his hotel with his bodyguard before the 27-year-old Guzman, then made his way inside.

The raven-haired model and influencer currently has 1.9 million Instagram followers, while also managing an account with subscription service OnlyFans.

Born in Los Angeles, Guzman has modeled for the affordable online clothing brand Fashion Nova while developing an online following on social media.

It has since turned its eyes to OnlyFan, where paying customers can view exclusive access to photos and videos unavailable on other platforms.

Lewis wore a black suit to the gala before he changed into a navy jacket with an ‘L’ emblazoned on the back.

He also wore a bright yellow tracksuit bottom and black shoes and arrived at the bash with another woman.

Guzman, who joined them at the hotel, wore a black sheer outfit, highlighting her incredible figure.

Adding height to her frame with a pair of black heels, her locks were styled into an updo for evening.

Earlier that evening, Lewis wore a lace net skirt over his suit as he joined the biggest stars of show business at the gala.

The sports star looked pretty in a sleek black suit teamed with shiny black loafers and a pout. In a very modern twist on the classic look, she paired a black blazer and trousers with a see-through mesh shirt and a netted veal skirt.

Proving that no detail was missed, she paired the look with small crucifix earrings, a diamond chain and a two diamond bracelet.

Other sports stars who joined him on the red carpet included American track and field sprinter Sha’Carrie Richardson and Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

Pleasure trip The F1 star recently sparked speculation that he was growing ‘closer’ to the illustrious 27-year-old model Camilla Kendra after she posted photos of him wearing her shirt at her Colorado home.

Camilla has shared photos to the delight of fans at the F1 ace’s lavish home, even wearing her plaid shirt in a candid photo.

The Dominican Republic-born beauty recently ended her eight-month romance with The Bachelor star Tyler Cameron, a source told Us Weekly’ Camilla broke off the relationship, leaving it on her very lucrative career for her. It was time to focus again.

Lewis also follows the model on Instagram and is loving her saucy photos, although a source told The Sun that Lewis and Camilla are friends, saying: ‘They’ve been friends for a few years – so she’s at their home. But she is staying and wearing her shirt.’

MailOnline contacted representatives of the pair for comment at the time.

Lewis’ most famous ex is Nicole Scherzinger, whom he dated for eight years until 2015, but the racing driver has been linked to a strong women since their relationship ended.

Then: Lewis on and off Nicole Scherzinger for eight years until 2015 (pictured in 2014)