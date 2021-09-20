Leyla Fernandez and Emma Radukanu will meet on Saturday in the US Open final

There was no point in coming up with a tennis story that could compete with the first serious bid for the men’s singles Grand Slam in 52 years.

But the women have somehow managed it in this crazy and wonderful edition of the US Open. Or to be more precise, teenagers have managed it.

After beating their elders one by one, Britain’s 18-year-old Emma Radukanu and Canada’s 19-year-old Leyla Fernandez will now play in Saturday’s singles final.

“I find it fascinating that chasing the most historic achievement in tennis is literally the only way for a women’s draw to garner some attention from Novak Djokovic, the calendar-year Grand Slam, of something like a fairy tale. Had to come along,” said Pam Shriver, once the 16-year-old surprised herself in the finals of the US Open. “With all due respect, this No. 2 player and No. 10 player could not face it, but this story is almost like the perfect complement to Djokovic. Going to history.”