Leyla Fernandez and Emma Radukanu will meet on Saturday in the US Open final
There was no point in coming up with a tennis story that could compete with the first serious bid for the men’s singles Grand Slam in 52 years.
But the women have somehow managed it in this crazy and wonderful edition of the US Open. Or to be more precise, teenagers have managed it.
After beating their elders one by one, Britain’s 18-year-old Emma Radukanu and Canada’s 19-year-old Leyla Fernandez will now play in Saturday’s singles final.
“I find it fascinating that chasing the most historic achievement in tennis is literally the only way for a women’s draw to garner some attention from Novak Djokovic, the calendar-year Grand Slam, of something like a fairy tale. Had to come along,” said Pam Shriver, once the 16-year-old surprised herself in the finals of the US Open. “With all due respect, this No. 2 player and No. 10 player could not face it, but this story is almost like the perfect complement to Djokovic. Going to history.”
This would be the first full-fledged teen Grand Slam final since Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis at Flushing Meadows in 1999 to win her first of 23 major singles titles.
It seems fitting, with Williams missing this tournament with a foot injury and soon turning 40, two young players have come together to generate a similar buzz of discovery.
But it’s not exactly the same teen scene. Williams and Hingis were already stars in 1999. Hingis was seeded No.1 and No.1. Williams was seeded number 7 and has been making headlines and waves with her older sister Venus for years.
Fernandez and Radukanu were only familiar with tennis knowledge before arriving in New York. Fernandez is unseeded and ranked 73rd. Radukanu is ranked 150th, which means he had to make it through qualifying to reach the main draw. Although she turned heads in this year’s Grand Slam singles debut, especially in Britain, by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, she seemed overwhelmed by the moment and the physical challenge she faced in finishing her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic. was unable because she had trouble breathing.
But instead of that horrifying experience holding her back, she has bounced back beautifully and has yet to miss a set in New York: not in three qualifying matches or in her six main draw matches against much more experienced players, including new Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. not in. .
Raducanu is the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam singles final, going one round ahead of the likes of John McEnroe.
Prior to Wimbledon, Radukanu was only ranked 10th in her own country, but she will be Britain’s No. 1 player on Monday and possibly the first British woman to win a major singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.
Wade watched inside Arthur Ashe Stadium late Thursday as Radukanu fought seven break points in his opening two service games and then stepped on the accelerator to beat No. 17 seed Maria Sakari 6-1, 6-4.
When Radukanu finished his latest upset with an expertly timed forehand swing volley, he dropped his racket and placed both hands above his head, a distant look in his eyes.
She was later asked how she would describe what she has achieved so far.
“A surprise,” she said. “Yeah, honestly, I can’t believe it. A jerk. Crazy. All of the above. But being here in this position meant a lot. I obviously wanted to play the Grand Slam, but I didn’t know that.” How soon will it happen. I have no words to describe reaching the Grand Slam finals at this stage of my career.
Not too long ago, Fernandez was asked to describe what he has achieved so far after his more mysterious semi-final win over No. 2 seed, Aryna Sabalenka.
“I’m just having fun,” she said. “I’m trying to create something for the crowd to enjoy. I’m glad that whatever I’m doing on the court, the fans are liking it and I’m liking it too. We would say it’s magical. Is.”
The term is applied to both players’ runs in the final, but for this rare moment their paths are remarkably similar and remarkably different. Both were born in Canada, but although Radukanu still holds a Canadian passport, she moved with her parents to live in London at the age of 2. Both also grew up in multicultural households. Radukanu’s father is Romanian; His mother is Chinese. Fernández’s father, Jorge, also his coach, was born in Ecuador and immigrated to Canada with his parents at age 4, and Fernández’s mother was born in Canada to parents who immigrated from the Philippines. Was.
But as Fernandez’s family faced significant financial challenges and difficulties, his mother left Canada to work in California for several years during Fernandez’s youth to better support the family.
“Those few years have definitely been tough for me, because I needed a mother,” Fernandez said. “I needed someone for me when I was 10 to 13 years old. I hardly saw him at that time. Every time I saw him, it was like seeing a stranger, but at the same time someone so familiar. “
Although Tennis Canada has provided some support for Fernandez’s tennis, money is often tight, his father said.
Fernandez said that he also faced many doubts about his ability in his early career. She remembered that a teacher in Canada told her to stop playing tennis and focus only on her studies because she “would never make it.”
“Now I’m laughing,” she said. “I’m glad he told me that because every day I have this phrase in my mind that I’m going to move on. I’m going to move on, and I’m going to prove to him everything I’ve dreamed of, I’m going to achieve.”
He is off to a decent start in New York after a heavy summer result and not progressing beyond the third round in his first six Grand Slam tournaments.
Radukanu, whose parents work in finance, does not appear to be motivated by a desire to pacify the skeptics and, unlike Fernandez, she was not determined to be a professional tennis player until recently.
“Maybe two years ago,” she said. “I always took my education as a backup. I was doing it with my tennis. I had options. I still do, but apparently I’m a hundred percent at my tennis now. “
Radukanu and Fernandez met as juniors, and Radukanu said they connected with their Canadian roots. But by far, his most important previous match was in the second round of the Wimbledon Junior tournament in 2018.
She will be more at stake in Saturday’s first US Open women’s final between unseeded players.
Picking a winner in light of the inexperience of both the players at this stage seems like a foolish thing to do. Radukanu has been the more dominant force, sending off opponents with powerful accuracy, and he is tied for second in the tournament in percentage of return games won and percentage of service games. Fernandez has had to scrap, hustle and believe through four straight three-setters. But Fernandez has also had a tough draw: he beat two former No. 1 players in Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber; 2018 WTA Finals winner, Elina Svitolina; And the gorgeous Sabalenka.
Fernandez’s ability to beat many quality players in tough, tough matches is a tribute to his determination, adaptability and talent. She is left handed, and her serve, especially her first serve, has been very effective. She has been bowling selectively and effectively, hitting more return winners (22) than any other player in this Open. Sabalenka overwhelmed him early Thursday, but Fernandez then adjusted the pace and swung it again, exchanging low baseline bolts at times and abruptly changing pace with drop shots at others.
As tempting as it is to consider the arrival of two new top-tier players, the recent history of women’s tennis argues for more restraint. The game is generating new contenders at a rapid clip. Since the start of 2015, there have been 13 Grand Slam singles champions for the first time, with Radukanu or Fernandez in 14th place. Some of those champions have established themselves as No. 1 players, such as Osaka and Ashleigh Barty. But others have held back, like Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko.
“On the women’s side in recent times, we don’t know what will happen after this success,” Shriver said. “For this particular tournament, it is incredible, but for it to pay dividends in the long run, we need to see them in quarters, semi-finals and finals. That would be great, but because of the way things can derail for one or both, we have to be patient because of the way it turns a teenager’s life. I definitely understand that, but for now, let’s enjoy it.”
This seems like the right approach. It’s a delight to see teens cheering as they have lit up this US Open and turned it into perhaps the most amazing women’s Grand Slam tournament of the Open era.
On her way back from Queens to Manhattan just after midnight on Friday, the bus passed a giant US Open billboard featuring Serena Williams bearing the words “The Return of Amazing.”
Even without Williams at Flushing Meadows this year, the words still ring true.
