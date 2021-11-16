LGBTQIA Group Alleges Virat Kohli Pune Restaurant one8 commune chain Does not Allow Queer People discrimination Allegations LGBT community Fans Roast

Virat Kohli’s restaurant has branches in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune. A case of no entry of people from LGBTQIA+ community has come to light in the Pune branch. A user wrote on Instagram, ‘No entry for LGBTQ+ guests in Virat Kohli’s restaurant….

The Pune-based restaurant owned by Virat Kohli is in controversy. She has been accused of discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and intersex+) community. However, the restaurant had to issue a clarification after the social media ruckus. Let us tell you that the captain of India’s ODI and Test team, Virat Kohli is currently on a break.

He wrote, ‘Virat runs a restaurant named One8 Commune in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata. The Zomato listing says that there is no entry for Stag in their restaurant. We messaged him 2 weeks ago. They did not get any reply. We contacted the Pune branch of his restaurant.

The user further wrote, ‘We were told over phone from Pune branch that entry to the restaurant is only for cisgender heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women. There is no entry for gay couples or groups of gay men. Trans women are given entry according to their clothes. The Delhi branch of the restaurant did not respond to this.

He wrote, ‘The Kolkata branch of the restaurant told us that they have everyone’s entry here. However, their Zomato booking page says something else. Discrimination against LGBTQ is common in such fancy restaurants, bars and clubs in India. Virat Kohli is also doing the same.

After the controversy came to the fore, the restaurant issued a clarification. The restaurant wrote in an Instagram post, ‘At One8 Commune, we believe in welcoming all people, regardless of gender, community. We respect everyone. As our name suggests, we welcome everyone from our inception.

It further read, ‘We have restricted the entry of stags (with necessary exemptions), so that we can provide a safe environment for our guests.’ The post also said, ‘But this does not mean that our policy makes any kind of discrimination and prohibits the entry of any particular community.

The restaurant also requested at the end of its post, ‘If there is any misunderstanding and misconception in this regard, we appeal to the person to contact us so that this issue can be resolved. Our customers are our priority.’