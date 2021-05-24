LGD Gaming crowned PEL 2021 Season 2 week 3 champions



The third week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with LGD Gaming rising as weekly champions. They’ve been awarded weekly prize cash of 1,000,000 Yuan ($155,000).

On the finish of the third week, LGD Gaming topped the factors desk with a complete of 61 kills and 131 factors to their identify. The Chosen, based mostly on their placement factors, secured second place with 39 kills and 108 factors.

RNG grabbed third place with 53 kills and 100 factors, whereas Group SMG secured fourth place, additionally with 100 factors. Because of the ultimate match win, Fan-favorite Nova XQF grabbed the fifth spot with 97 factors, whereas one other fan favourite, 4 Indignant Males had an odd week as they completed in thirteenth place with 43 factors.

High 5 Gamers from PEL week 3 Finals

SMG FlowerC was awarded the MVP title within the third week of PEL season 2, as he secured 23 kills with a median survival time of 19:43 minutes. LGD Suki took the second high fragger with 21 kills adopted by Paraboy and 77H with 20 frags every.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 3 total standings

(*2*) PEL 2021 Season 2 week 3 Finals total standings

The primary match, performed on Miramar, was gained by TJB with eight frags, adopted by RNG with seven frags. STE eradicated eight enemies from the foyer, with star participant Wyy bagging seven kills to be awarded the MVP title.

(*3*) PEL 2021 Season 2 week 3 Finals total standings

RNG emerged victorious within the second match, performed on Miramar, with 13 kills the place 77H alone took 5 kills. They had been adopted by LGD and The Chosen with eight and 6 frags respectively.

STE claimed the third match, performed on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with 9 eliminations. They had been adopted by The Chosen and Group Weibo, in that order, with 5 kills every.

The fourth match, performed on Erangel, was gained by LGD with ten kills. Nova XQF grabbed the second spot with six frags whereas Present Time and Group SMG grabbed 5 kills every.

The fifth and closing match of the day was gained by fan-favorite Nova XQF with eight kills, and Paraboy alone picked up 5 kills. They had been adopted by RNG with 9 kills. LGD eradicated eight enemies from the foyer.

Signal In/ Signal As much as Reply









