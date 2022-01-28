Lgnitron GT 120 electric bike launched in India get a range of 180km with sporty look know features and price

The GT 120 bike has a lithium-ion battery pack of 4.68KW. The company claims that the Lgnitron GT 120 bike gives a range of 180 km in a single charge. At the same time, the top speed of this bike is 125 kmph.

In the segment of electric two-wheeler in the country, the new sporty electric bike Lgnitron GT 120 is ready to be launched in India. This bike has been prepared by the startup Ignriton Motocorp. The company has unveiled this bike for the time being, the company will launch this bike soon. According to the information, this bike has been indigenously designed and developed with leading design, easy / AI-enabled technology and safety features.

On the other hand, Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignriton MotoCorp said that the GT 120 bike will prove to be a game changer in the segment of electric bikes. At the same time, he said that the bike aims to provide a superior electric vehicle experience that not only redefines the identity of electric sports mobility but also comes with eco-friendly technology.

Features of Lgnitron GT 120 bike – This bike will get great features like Locate / Geo Fencing, Battery Status, USB Charging, Bluetooth. Along with this, a digital instrument cluster will also be available in the bike. At the same time, according to the company, it takes 4-5 hours for the bike to be fully charged and it supports 15AMP fast charger.

Will catch this speed in 2.5 seconds – The GT 120 bike accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.5 seconds. It has three riding modes Eco, Normal and Sport, tailored to suit every riding style and rider’s needs. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and parking assist with multiple sounds.