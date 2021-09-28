LG’s gamer-friendly C1 OLED is at the best price ever

LG’s various OLED offerings include some of the most well received models across the industry. The C1 OLED is one of these universally acclaimed panels, and it comes in a variety of sizes to suit people’s preferences and home theater setups. Now, some of the C1 models have received the biggest discounts yet, which may please those interested in big TVs. For example, Amazon currently has a 65-inch C1 for $1,797 and a 77-inch model for $2,997, which is a discount of $703 and $500, respectively. For roughly the same price, you can also get a TV with a $100 streaming credit at Costco or a $50 Visa gift card at BuyDig.

These are the lowest prices ever on each of these larger displays, both with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR compatibility as well as support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and FreeSync and G-Sync technologies, thus high-end Ensuring frame rates without screen tearing. Both configurations of 4K OLED also support HDMI 2.1 to ensure that all of these gaming-focused specs work seamlessly with the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Another gamer-friendly feature, the Game Optimizer, allows you to dial in the ideal settings for specific genres. , such as a fast-action first-person shooter or an intensely detailed real-time strategy title. These features alone make the C1 one of the best TVs for gaming.

LG C1 OLED LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going all the way up to 83 inches. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a faster processor in all sizes of this OLED.

The C1 model, like many OLED TVs, is known for its rich contrast and deep, ink-like blacks, which bring out more detail in shadows. Dolby Vision HDR also ensures vibrancy and accuracy in colors, and on the smarter side of things, the C1 supports both the Google Assistant and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. It comes with LG’s faster, fourth-generation Alpha 9 processor and support for LG’s webOS platform. That last one might not earn everyone’s love, but it’s got built-in support for most popular streaming apps.