LG’s new air-purifying face mask, know features

LG Air-Purifying Mask: LG Electronics has made its own air purifying mask PuriCare equipped with many features. Due to its features, there is enthusiasm among people for this mask.

New Delhi. LG Electronics (LG) has recently made its own air purifying mask. Wearing a mask has become necessary due to the corona pandemic. While wearing a mask is necessary to avoid infection, there are some problems with wearing a mask. Wearing a mask sometimes makes it difficult to talk or breathe. In such a situation, LG has made an air purifying mask keeping this in mind. LG has named it PuriCare. LG said that due to air purifying, there will be no problem in breathing in this mask.



Features of LG’s PuriCare Mask

air purifying mask This is an air purifying mask. It has dual fans made of LG, which will provide clean air inside the mask for breathing and convenience. With its technology, this mask will automatically regulate the flow of air according to the breathing pattern of the user.

ergonomic design – This mask is of ergonomic design, which will reduce air leakage from the mask.

light and convenient This mask weighs just 94 grams, making it lightweight and convenient to wear.

battery operated This mask will be equipped with a 1000 mAh charging battery which will be charged in just 2 hours with a USB cable. After charging, it can be worn continuously for 8 hours.

Equipped with built-in microphone and speaker This mask will have a built-in microphone and speaker made of Voyson technology, which will make it easier to communicate.

Price

LG has not announced the price of this mask yet.

When and where will it be launched

LG’s PuriCare mask will launch in Thailand next month in August. Initially this mask will be available only in Thailand. But LG has said that after getting the approval, it will be launched in other countries as well.

