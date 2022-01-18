World

LI Man Stole 3 Cars in 3 Towns in Less Than 24 Hours, Cops Say – Gadget Clock

A Suffolk County man is in custody after police say he stole three automobiles in lower than 24 hours, ultimately being caught driving one among them out of a mall car parking zone.

Claudy Fleury Jr., 25, of Wheatley Heights, faces a litany of costs together with grand larceny and prison possession of stolen property.

Cops responded to the Walt Whitman Mall Monday afternoon after a 911 caller mentioned they’d noticed a automobile stolen from Southampton City earlier in the day. Police noticed Fleury stepping into the 2017 BMW and arrested him simply outdoors the mall grounds.

Authorities subsequently decided Fleury was additionally a suspect in the theft of two automobiles from parking tons Sunday afternoon, in Islip Terrace and East Northport. It was not instantly clear what occurred to these automobiles.

