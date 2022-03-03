Lia Thomas opens up about coming out as trans, dismisses those who half-support her: ‘I’m a woman’



Penn swimmer Leah Thomas opened up about her performance in the pool and her transgender appearance less than two weeks before the NCAA Championship.

In a lengthy profile on Sports Illustrated published on Thursday, Thomas opened up about the emotional pain he went through before coming out as a trans. She told the magazine that she began questioning her gender identity after running her high school in Texas and recalled feeling “disconnected from my body.” He said he has begun further research into what he is feeling but is worried about what others will think.

Thomas told Sports Illustrated that he remembers feeling “frustrated” about what he was carrying during his second year at Penn and that it affected his life at school. She said that by the time she started hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in May 2019, she was starting to feel better.

“It surprised me. I think, mentally, I recovered much better and very quickly. The relief it gave me was enough,” said Thomas, referring to his teammates and junior year coaches.

On New Year’s Day 2020, Thomas was going to be called “Leah”. With Covid-19 ending the season for Ivy League teams in 2020, she started running on the women’s field in the 2021-22 season.

Thomas’ record-breaking swim in several events this season has garnered rage and support from teammates, parents and others around the sports world. Thomas told Sports Illustrated that he had problems with those who supported his decision to live as a transgender woman but dismissed her from the competition.

Penn’s Leah Thomas may win Ivy Championship but more tough competition awaits NCAAS

“The simple answer is that I am not a man. I am a woman, so I belong to the women’s team. Trans people deserve the same respect that every athlete gets,” he said.

Thomas has made an incredible run this season. He set a record last year at the Gippy Invitational and last month saw and recorded a pool at the Ivy League Championships. He even backed Mickey Dahl, a former record holder at Harvard’s Blitz Pool.

Dahlke, who swam for Harvard, revealed his support for Thomas and his record-breaking performance for ESPN after the championship.

“Records are made to break. I’m a fast swimmer because of the fast swimmers of the past, and the future of swimming will be faster because of the women at the top of the NCAA,” Dahl said.

Dahl was among the 300 people who signed the letter from Athlete Alley, who supports Penn Swimming.

“I signed the letter because I believe that Lear should have the same opportunity to compete in the sport of her choice as any other woman in the NCAA. I think it is important to create a safe place for all athletes in the sport,” she said.

On Wednesday, Thomas was officially announced as a swimmer who will represent Penn at the Georgia Tech NCAA Championships in Atlanta March 16-19. Thomas will swim 100 free, 200 free and 500 free.

Thomas set pen records in each event, finishing with 47.63 in 100 free, 1: 41.93 in 200 free and 4: 34.06 in 500 free.

He will have some tough competition from other schools during the championship. Virginia and Tennessee are among the top teams in the country and Thomas has really good swimmers in the event he will compete in. Stanford is also starting its 24th Pack-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.