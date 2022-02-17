Sports

Lia Thomas, Penn jump into Ivy League Championships with 3rd place finish in 800-yard freestyle relay

Lia Thomas, Penn jump into Ivy League Championships with 3rd place finish in 800-yard freestyle relay
Lia Thomas, Penn jump into Ivy League Championships with 3rd place finish in 800-yard freestyle relay

Lia Thomas, Penn jump into Ivy League Championships with 3rd place finish in 800-yard freestyle relay

On Wednesday night, Leah Thomas and Penn Quakers got their first taste of the Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships.

Although there were no individual races during the night, Thomas competed in the team’s 800-yard freestyle relay with Margot Kakzorski, Anna Sophia Kalandaze and Bridget O’Leary.

Leah Thomas of Penn warms up before the team relay event at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Harvard University.

(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

Thomas, a senior, swam the first leg of the reel and received some challenges from Isaac Henig of Yale, who is transforming from a woman to a man. Thomas spent most of his first leg swimming behind Hennig before the next Penn swimmer jumped into the water.

Thomas was just in first place after the first leg, finishing with 1: 44.50 where Henig had 1: 44.65.

In the third leg, Harvard jumped to the lead after returning against Penn in the second leg. As the final leg began, Harvard and Yale were No. 1 and 2, with Penn returning to third place.

Harvard will lead, Yale second and Penn third.

Translating Leah will qualify for the Thomas Conference Championship, Ivy League confirms

Penn's Leah Thomas leads the team in a cheer before the relay event at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

At the awards ceremony, fans were heard cheering for the Quakers as the team was announced for third place. Thomas and his teammates posed for pictures at the Medal Stand.

Penn finished fifth in the 200-yard medal. Princeton won that event.

The Ivy League Championship will run from Wednesday to Saturday. Princeton, Yale, Penn and Brown are leading the Harvard Championship overall with a place in the top five.

Thomas, who has been dragged into the national spotlight by a debate over whether transgender female athletes will be able to compete against organic women at sporting events. He got all-cleared to compete in the days leading up to the conference championship.

Penn transgender swimmer Leah Thomas competes in the 200-meter freestyle at an NCAA College swim with Harvard on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

(AP Photo / Josh Reynolds)

He is expected to compete in several separate events each week, including 200 free, 500 free, 1,000 free and 1,650 free.

READ Also  Clete Keller, a 3-time Olympian, indicted in the Capital riots case

