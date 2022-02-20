Liam Coen rumored to take over as Rams’ new offensive coordinator



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Ramsweir reports that Liam Cohen, one of the coaches who could replace O’Connell, is one of Shawn McWay’s staff. Cohen is currently Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, having previously been the assistant quarterback coach of the Rams in 2020.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN Report Kentucky is preparing for the “very real possibility” that it could lose Coin to the Rams.

Ramsware reports that Quinn has helped Kentucky tackle crime this season, as the Wildcats are 19th in the yard per game and leading 10-3.

So far the team said Says They plan to talk to Cohen: