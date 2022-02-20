Sports

Liam Coen rumored to take over as Rams' new offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.

Ramsweir reports that Liam Cohen, one of the coaches who could replace O’Connell, is one of Shawn McWay’s staff. Cohen is currently Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, having previously been the assistant quarterback coach of the Rams in 2020.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN Report Kentucky is preparing for the “very real possibility” that it could lose Coin to the Rams.

Lexington, KY - November 20: Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Quinn speaks with quarterback Beau Allen, 11, on November 20, 2021, at a game between New Mexico State Agis and Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Lexington, KY – November 20: Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Quinn speaks with quarterback Beau Allen, 11, on November 20, 2021, at a game between New Mexico State Agis and Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington.
(Photo by Jeff Moreland / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

Ramsware reports that Quinn has helped Kentucky tackle crime this season, as the Wildcats are 19th in the yard per game and leading 10-3.

So far the team said Says They plan to talk to Cohen:

  • Thomas Brown, Rams Running Backs Coach / Assistant Head Coach,
  • Cortez Hankton, LSU Passing Game Coordinator,
  • Greg Olson, former Raider offensive coordinator.


