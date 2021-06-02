Liam Gallagher ‘has become hooked on frozen margaritas after ordering eight litres to his local pub’

Liam Gallagher has reportedly become hooked on frozen margaritas over lockdown.

The Oasis star, 48, is thought for downing beers however he and fiancé Debbie Gwyther have developed a love for the £10-a pop cocktails manufactured from tequila, triple sec and lime juice.

In accordance to The Solar, Liam has been ordering eight litres of frozen margaritas at a time to his local pub in North London and has helped maintain the place in enterprise throughout lockdown with his common orders.

A supply mentioned: ‘Liam and Debbie tried frozen margaritas ages in the past and would at all times have them once they went to the pub.

‘However in lockdown the house owners began providing deliveries, so that they have been in a position to name up and get them despatched straight over.

‘They don’t seem to be for the faint hearted as a result of they’re actually sturdy, however it is a bit of a shock that it is Liam’s drink of alternative.’

The drinks are a speciality at The Crimson Lion & Solar in Highgate the place Liam and Debbie commonly ring up for deliveries.

The house owners have reportedly made such a pleasant revenue from the musician that they plan on making it into the pub’s trademark drink.

The pub is believed to be the place the place Liam first met his daughter Molly Moorish face-to-face in 2018.

MailOnline has contacted a consultant for Liam for remark.

It comes after Liam and his brother Noel got here shut to crossing paths on Saturday.

The embattled Oasis bothers have been each attending the Champions League closing between Manchester Metropolis and Chelsea on the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Whereas Noel, 54, made a public entrance, estranged sibling Liam went beneath the radar – with followers posting snaps of him to Instagram, blowing his cowl.

Liam was noticed within the stands, and took snaps with followers, earlier than slinking out after the match – which noticed Chelsea win.

The end result proved disappointing for the brothers – each life-long Manchester Metropolis followers, rising up supporting the group as kids, with their dad earlier than them an enormous supporter of the group.

The brothers’ look comes after plans for a brand new Oasis compilation album and accompanying bonus disc of unreleased materials have ‘been scrapped’ after feuding Noel and Liam failed to agree on the venture’s path.

The group disbanded in 2009 after a unstable backstage dispute led to guitarist and chief-songwriter Noel asserting he would now not work with his youthful sibling.

