Liam Hemsworth goes instagram official with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at charity event in Sydney

Liam Hemsworth made issues Instagram official with mannequin girlfriend Gabriella Brooks on Friday night.

After years of hypothesis, the 31-year-old actor confirmed his romance with the attractive blonde, 24, as he posted pictures of the pair at a charity gala in Sydney, Australia.

The 2 have been first noticed out collectively in December 2019 the place they have been seen getting brunch with the The Starvation Video games star’s dad and mom, and have since been noticed out on fairly just a few outings.

The ex of Miley Cyrus — who is not very energetic on social media — shared two pictures to his grid from the Gold Dinner, each of which included he and his girl love.

One snap was a gaggle shot of the pair with brother Chris Hemsworth, his spouse Elsa Pataky, and Matt Damon’s spouse Luciana Barroso, and one other was a selfie from their desk at the profit the place Brooks flashed a peace signal.

‘Incredible evening elevating a lot wanted funds and consciousness for one of the vital vital and difficult points, youngsters’s psychological well being,’ he captioned the collection.

And different official event pictures present the pair trying cozy on the purple carpet and at their profit desk.

For the event Liam stepped out in a full black go well with, and Gabriella wore a plunging black Dior gown with frilled detailing.

The pair have been first noticed collectively in the winter of 2019 the place they acquired brunch with Hemsworth’s dad and mom.

And since then they’ve been seen having fun with dates in Malibu on a latest journey again to America and likewise on numerous athletic outings in Australia.

They went semi-Instagram official in November 2020 at brother Luke Hemsworth’s fortieth birthday. Chris shared group snaps that included each Liam and Gabriella all dolled up in Nineteen Twenties apparel to mark the milestone birthday.

In January, a supply advised E! that Brooks ‘brings out the very best’ in him, and that the romance was completely different from that of he and Cyrus’ — which ended in divorce in 2019.

Semi-official: They went semi-Instagram official in November 2020 at brother Luke Hemsworth's fortieth birthday the place the pair have been seen in Nineteen Twenties garb

‘His relationship with Gabriella could be very completely different from Miley. They like the identical issues and have the identical life-style…It isn’t a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella could be very laid again and even keeled.’

It was additionally famous by the insider that his household approves and have been completely satisfied to see him flourishing with a brand new accomplice. ‘The household very a lot approves and likes having her round. They’re completely satisfied for Liam that he has discovered somebody that brings out the very best in him.’

He and Miley loved a decade lengthy relationship after first assembly on the set of the Nicholas Sparks movie The Final Music.

The pair had quietly gotten married in December of 2018, however introduced their cut up in the summer season of 2019.

The divorce was finalized in January of 2020, and that very same month PEOPLE reported that he and Brooks have been ‘getting severe.’