Liam Payne wants to spend more time with son Bear after calling off engagement to Maya Henry

Liam Payne wants to spend more time with his son Bear and deal with taking higher care of himself after calling off his engagement to Maya Henry, it has been claimed.

The singer, 27, revealed that he had cut up from his fiancée, 21, and had give up consuming alcohol whereas showing on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast on Monday.

A supply has now mentioned that Liam is absorbing time with his four-year-old youngster, who he shares with ex Cheryl, 37, and making an attempt to have a ‘more clear dwelling way of life’.

'He is devoted to being a dad': Liam Payne wants to spend more time with his son Bear following his cut up from Maya Henry, it has been claimed

Talking with The Solar, a supply mentioned: ‘Liam simply wants to spend more time with his son Bear for the reason that cut up. That is his boy, he means the world to him.

‘He is devoted to being a dad and making more time with his little man now he is getting older.

‘Liam is taking good care of himself higher now, figuring out more and a clear dwelling way of life too.’

Father and son: The singer, 27, shares his four-year-old youngster with ex Cheryl, 37

The previous One Course star beforehand spoke about his little boy and the way he’s related even more with his son throughout lockdown.

Final April, Liam informed Capital FM: ‘Most of all by way of this lockdown it’s been tough to see Bear at sure factors however I’ve really related with my son a bit more, which is improbable.’

He additionally chatted about fatherhood throughout an Instagram Dwell in January, admitting it has been ‘laborious’ visiting his son as regardless of solely dwelling ‘up the road’ he has to guarantee he is examined adverse first. Liam co-parents with Cheryl after the pair cut up in July 2018.

The singer shocked followers after confirming his cut up from Maya on Monday, explaining that he wants to ‘work on himself’ however that he felt upset at ‘hurting’ Maya.

Through the candid podcast dialog, Liam additionally revealed that he is stopped consuming, telling Steven that he is ‘been sober simply over a month now’.

Shock: Liam revealed that he had cut up from his fiancée, 21, and had give up consuming alcohol whereas showing on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast on Monday

Liam and Maya confirmed their engagement in August 2020 after Liam popped the query throughout lockdown with a £3 million ring. They have been first linked again in August 2018 shortly after Liam’s high-profile cut up from Cheryl.

Confirming that he’s now single, Liam mentioned on the podcast: ‘I really feel like more than something at this level, I am more disenchanted in myself that I carry on hurting folks.

‘That annoys me. I’ve simply not been excellent at relationships. And I do know what my sample of issues is with relationships at this level.

‘I am simply not excellent at them so I simply want to work on myself earlier than I put myself on to anyone else.’

The Strip That Down singer continued: ‘That is the place I obtained to in my final relationship.

‘I simply wasn’t giving an excellent model of me anymore, that I did not admire and I did not like being. I can truthfully say I really feel higher out of it.

Household man: Maya and Liam have been first linked again in August 2018 shortly after Liam's high-profile cut up from Cheryl, 37, with whom he shares son Bear, three

His world: A supply claimed that 'Liam simply wants to spend more time with his son Bear for the reason that cut up.. he means the world to him'

Household: Liam and Cheryl have been co-parenting Bear since their cut up in July 2018

‘I did not really feel good doing what I did nevertheless it had to occur. Only a corny approach to say it was the very best for us each.’

The cut up will come as a shock to Liam and Maya’s followers, as though the pair have not been photographed collectively since September 2020, the couple nonetheless comply with one another on Instagram and have stored their photos up with one another.

Liam popped the query to Maya final yr with a blinding diamond ring that set him again an eye-watering £3 million.

MailOnline completely broke the information of their engagement in August, the singer then confirmed he had popped the query over the primary lockdown.

The pair have been first linked again in August 2018 shortly after Liam cut up from Cheryl.

Nonetheless, they first set eyes on one another three years earlier, once they have been pictured collectively at a meet-and-greet occasion when One Course fan Maya was 15.

It wasn’t till September 2019 that Liam publicly spoke about his blossoming romance, whereas selling his single Stack It Up.

Prior to courting Maya he’s mentioned to have loved a four-month whirlwind romance with supermodel Naomi Campbell, which led to April 2019.

He mentioned throughout an look on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: ‘We’re pretty pleased for the time being. I am simply previous the purpose of the place I am bothered or not.

‘It is not price my happiness; I would just slightly exit and do what I would like. I’ve obtained nothing to disguise.’

That very same month, Liam made issues Instagram official, when he took to the image-sharing platform to add a heartwarming snap of him laughing and hugging Maya.

Captioning the snap, he wrote: ‘Typically I do not recognise this pleased man… certain glad you introduced him again although.

Instagram official: Liam made issues Instagram official in September 2019

‘This has been essentially the most wonderful launch week to date! Large thanks to all my group for serving to setting all of it up and making it run easy.

‘Then final however not least this one @maya_henry for all the time retaining the largest smile on my face by way of all of the stress and making me realise how excellent my life actually is. Love you all let’s stack this sh** up.’

Brunette magnificence Maya wrote in response: ‘So pleased with you and so glad we may be pleased collectively. Stack it up biisshhh.’ [sic]

Mannequin Maya is the daughter of Thomas J. Henry – a Texan lawyer who amassed his wealth working his personal private damage agency.

Gem: Liam popped the query to Maya final yr with a blinding diamond ring

The corporate is described on its web site as ‘one of many largest plaintiff’s corporations in Texas’, with Maya the heiress to the multi-million pound fortune.

The wonder has nonetheless been reaping the advantages of her father’s success throughout her youth – with her Quinceañera, the Spanish coming of age social gathering at 15 years outdated, costing a whopping £4million.

Regardless of her privileged background, the sweetness is pushed to succeed on her personal – having revealed her want to be a human rights lawyer ‘like Amal Clooney’ to the Enterprise Insider.

Not solely profitable within the classroom, with her favorite topic algebra, the brunette can be excited about health, and was a aggressive tennis participant in her youth.

She even arrange her personal charity, Maya’s Nook, as a baby, which gives college provides and now schooling alternatives to underprivileged children throughout the US.

Liam’s most high-profile romance was with singer Cheryl, who’s 10 years his senior.

Cheryl was 24 when a then 14-year-old Liam first auditioned for the X Issue again in 2008, however regardless of his tender years, cheeky Liam was filled with confidence as he gave his future love a cheeky wink.

In a clip of their first assembly, Cheryl calls the musician ‘actually cute,’ some seven years earlier than they struck up their relationship.

First assembly: Liam's most excessive profile romance was with singer Cheryl, who's 10 years his senior. They first crossed paths on the X Think about 2008 when she was 24 and he was 14

Liam and Cheryl got here initially face-to-face two years earlier than he returned to the present as a solo singer in 2010 and was one of many finalists chosen type one fifth of the boyband 1D.

Within the clip, Cheryl is seen turning to the panel with a nod of the top and raised eyebrows as her future beau sings Fly Me To The Moon, earlier than Liam seems to be at her and accompanies the lyrics ‘In different phrases, child kiss me’ with a assured wink.

Seemingly impressed by his potential when he first sang for the judges, Cheryl’s suggestions gushed: ‘I believe you are actually cute, I believe you’ve got obtained charisma, you realize you give us that little cheeky wink.’

Liam reached the Boot Camp stage of the competitors, earlier than being kicked out of the competitors by Boys’ class mentor Simon simply forward of the Dwell Exhibits.

Throughout Cheryl’s third stint on the singing competitors, in 2010, a well-known face returned, this time as a 16-year-old Liam, who wowed the judges with his efficiency of Julie London’s Cry Me A River.

Being pregnant: The pair's romance is claimed to have began in December 2015 once they obtained reacquainted on the X Issue last, with Cheryl debuting her child bump with son Bear in November the subsequent yr

After listening to his first-round audition that yr, Cheryl gushed once more: ‘You’ve got positively obtained it, no matter “it” is, you’ve got obtained it. I believed your voice was actually, actually highly effective.’

Cheryl ran in the identical circles ever since, with Liam occurring to obtain worldwide stardom with bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Kinds, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik however returning repeatedly for visits to the present that made him well-known.

The pair’s romance is claimed to have began in December 2015 once they obtained reacquainted on the X Issue last, which he attended with Harry, Louis and Niall.

Cheryl and Liam went public with their romance in February 2016 after being noticed collectively in a grocery store in Guildford, Surrey – welcoming son Bear in March 2017.

They went their separate methods in July 2018 following a two and a half yr romance.

Whirlwind romance: The couple welcomed Bear in March 2017 however confirmed the tip of their romance in July 2018

The pair are mentioned to have remained civil since their cut up, with the hunk even insisting he could be undecided what he and son Bear would do with out single Cheryl in a candy Mom’s Day put up.

Again in April, Liam additionally spoke about his robust bond with his ex, stating: ‘Cheryl is actually the very best individual to co-parent with. No stress concerned. It’s extremely, very relaxed, and we spend a number of time on FaceTime.

‘And it has been actually pretty, and I am nearer to them than I’ve ever been earlier than, really, which is de facto, very nice.

‘However bedtime FaceTime can go rather well typically. Or I purchased him some toys yesterday that I confirmed them on the FaceTime and it was like I had to go and journey over and hand the toys over the fence!’