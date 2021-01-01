Liberal Arts: Why pursue a career in liberal arts? These jobs are available after graduation, higher salary – the highest paying jobs and salary in the scope of liberal arts career

Career Options After Liberal Arts: The liberal arts degree provides an excellent educational background based on knowledge of the social sciences, natural sciences, and humanities. With a degree in Liberal Arts, you get the opportunity to work as an expert. With this, better pay package options are available with higher positions in various fields. Learn about career options with a generous arts degree with great salary packages.



Psychologist

Psychologists are mental health experts who observe, interpret, and record human mental processes and behaviors. Psychologists identify the nature of behavior using theories, procedures, tests, and scientific methods to gain a better understanding of interpersonal, cultural, and organizational interactions. Psychologists help their clients improve their emotions, thoughts, behaviors, work and quality of life. To work as a professional psychologist, you must have at least a master’s or doctorate degree in clinical, counseling or research psychology. Psychologists’ salaries typically range from $ 67,000 (₹ 49,66,740).

Human Resource Specialist

Human resource specialists are professionals who work for the recruitment, training, motivation of employees for any business or organization. HR specialists also often deal with employee benefit programs, employee compensation, and coordination complaint processing or management disputes. HR experts work closely with HR directors, managers, officers and staff to ensure the best working environment for all parties involved.

Training to qualify as a human resource specialist includes a bachelor’s or master’s degree in human resources, business administration, personnel administration, labor relations or behavioral sciences. Eligible HR specialists earn $ 42,000 (₹ 31,13,426) annually.

Public relations expert

Public relations experts are responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships between their clients, investors, clients, journalists and the public. Public relations specialists develop positive public images for customers by creating press releases and logos. Public relations specialists act as spokespersons to represent the company’s brand and image. They also provide strategic planning to top officials and ensure that the information presented to the public is legal and accurate.

To be eligible for the job, a public relations specialist must have completed a minimum degree in advertising, communications, journalism or public relations, although many employers prefer candidates with a postgraduate degree for managerial positions. Most public relations specialists earn an annual salary of 40,000 (29,65,218).

Archaeologist



Archaeologists are professionals who study the origins, evolution, and behavior of humans through the excavation, retrieval, and research of specific cultures, languages, customs, and physical sites. Archaeologists use tools and equipment to find foundations, mounds and storage pits, as well as coins, beads, tools, pottery, and other objects buried under the earth, and then map or draw those places.

Archaeologists research historical artifacts and relics to create reports on the history, customs, and societies of earlier civilizations. To qualify for a job as an archaeologist is to complete a postgraduate or doctoral degree. The annual income of archaeologists is up to $ 40,000 (29,65,238).

Author



An author creates articles, books, stories and content for magazines, newspapers, radio, television and websites. Authors conduct research, conduct interviews, give opinions, record facts, develop content for advertising, or write technical suggestions. Most writers complete their academic training in English, writing, communication, advertising and journalism to gain the formal background required for employment.

Authors can train experts in the fields of creative writing, technical writing, journalism, and communications to increase knowledge and skills. The experienced writer earns an annual salary of $ 57,000 (42,25,435).

Sociologist



Sociologists research the behavior of groups, cultures, institutions and organizations. Sociologists study the origins, interactions, and behaviors of social, political, religious, economic, and business organizations. Sociologists present their research reports to teachers, administrators, lawyers, and other public figures to address social issues, improve laws and public policies, and raise awareness of social influences and trends.

To pursue a career as a sociologist for research, government or advisory positions, one must complete a degree in sociology or political science. Eligible for a higher level position as a graduate administrator or research graduate. People with a doctorate degree usually look for a job as a professor at the college level. The annual salary for sociologists is up to $ 55,000 (, 40,77,227).

Design and graphic artists



Design and graphic artists create visual images for government or commercial products and services. Design and graphic artists use specialized computer software or hand-drawn drawings for explanations, text, photos, animations and other print techniques. Images created and created by graphic artists are used for advertising, promotional materials, marketing brochures, signs, displays and logos.

Magazines work closely with copywriters, clients and directors to create text elements for magazines, websites, newspapers, magazines and other printed materials. Design and graphic artists must complete a bachelor’s degree program in fine arts or graphic design to advance into an entry-level job. The design and graphic artist’s annual income is up to $ 33,000 (24,46,336).

