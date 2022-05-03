Liberal dark money group with Biden admin ties capitalizes on SCOTUS leak to push court-packing agenda



A liberal dark money group linked to President Biden’s administration is using the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion to pressure the court to expand again.

Demand Justice, the left’s most active judicial group, emailed supporters on Tuesday in response to a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito. Wade will be overturned by saying that the “transparent solution” to protecting the “constitutional right” to abortion is to expand. Court.

“The Republican Party saw the writing on the wall and knew they could not win the issue,” Demand Justice wrote in an email.

“From the need for access to abortion and reproductive health care, to the need for an adequate and immediate plan to tackle climate change, to the need for strong gun violence prevention, Republicans have explicitly rejected issues that are supported by a commanding and consistently majority American.”

The group called the Supreme Court a Republican “insurance policy” and pressured its supporters to contact and kill members of Congress to kill Philipbuster and add four seats to the Supreme Court.

Demand Justice, led by Brian Fallon, a former Hillary Clinton campaign worker, and has a direct bearing on the Biden administration.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie has served as an outside adviser to Demand Justice. Biden’s point person in the judicial nomination, Page, also worked for the group before joining the Harwig administration.

Demands for justice began with an attempt to discredit Republican candidates while backing Democratic nominees. It has since evolved into more advocacy-based efforts, such as packing the Supreme and lower courts.

But because democratic politicians have attacked right-wing dark money judicial groups, they have benefited from Demand Justice, which is shrouded in secrecy.

Demand Justice was launched in 2018 as a project of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a financial sponsor run by Arabella Advisors, a Washington, DC-based consulting firm that oversees one of the largest dark money networks on the left.

The group, however, has recently become its own legal entity. The full list of donors is unknown due to its relationship with the Sixteen Thirty Fund and its recent break with its own non-profit organization.

And while it hides its donors, the generous billionaire is a nonprofit Of George Soros Open Society Policy Center,. Paid 2. 2.6 million At the time of its establishment, it demanded grants for justice.

Demand Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.