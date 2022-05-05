Liberal group calls for protests at conservative Supreme Court justices’ homes



Left-wing activists are planning to send protesters to the homes of conservative Supreme Court judges following a leak that indicates the court may soon overturn Rowe v. Wade.

Activists are organizing under the auspices of the “Ruth St. As” Moniker and have released the home addresses of Justices Amy Connie Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanagh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

Gadget Clock has been told there is a strong police presence at the judges’ home after the leak. The team said they would inspect the homes on May 11.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.