Liberal LA County DA Gascón backpedals on progressive directives amid crime wave, public blowback

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is backing a number of hard-line progressive directives issued since he took office in late 2020, according to multiple memos sent to his office Friday about how serious crimes can be handled.

Of the five documents, two addressed to deputy district attorneys and the other three addressed to his entire office, Gascon acknowledged that he would come to acknowledge that his policies were too strict “after listening to the community, victims and colleagues.”

Shortly after taking office, he banned the deputy DA from executing juveniles in adult courts, with increased charges for life without parole, especially for heinous crimes, and serious cases.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles on December 8, 2021.

LA prosecutors have changed policy amid controversy over trans child abuse cases

Her memos on Friday reversed all those directives without avoiding the death penalty, but critics called the move “smoke and mirrors” and politically motivated because Gascon looks to close a second revocation petition after more than a year in office.

California bill to allow citizens to enforce gun ban, model after Texas Heartbeat Act

“George Gascon can’t be trusted with public safety in Los Angeles,” said Jonathan Hatami, a longtime prosecutor in the Los Angeles DA’s office for child sex offenders and an outspoken Gascon critic.

Members of law enforcement agencies, Gascon’s own DA and others have blasted his rigid instructions as a boon for criminals. According to prosecutors, in one case, a 26-year-old child began to be identified as a woman suspected of molestation after being arrested in 2014 for assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The suspect, Hannah Tobbs, pleaded guilty in juvenile court when Gascon’s office refused to transfer the case to an adult court, and Tobbs could spend less than 24 months in a juvenile facility – alongside girls.

Gascon further noted that exceptions to its previous policies could now be requested, they would have to go beyond a chain of command – through a new bureaucratic process involving its loyal officers.

Hatami said he was probably feeling the pressure of a wave of crime and public outrage over the spike in murder.

“Should we believe that he suddenly changed his whole belief system overnight?” He asked. “He is a politician and he believes he will be fired and lose his job.”

Alex Bastian, Gascon’s special adviser, argued that the memos actually showed that the DA was “firmly committed to its policy.”

“One of the underlying principles is to constantly refine what we are doing so that we can continue to increase public safety in a thoughtful manner,” he said Friday night. “We now have more than a year into his term. He has listened to community members, victims and colleagues. We are adjusting this policy based on what we have learned.”

Hatami, who gained a reputation as the chief prosecutor in the infamous Gabriel Fernandez child abuse case, did not buy it.

“Don’t be silly, Los Angeles,” he said. “Actions always speak louder than words. Look what Gascon has done in LA in just one year. We can’t believe him.”

Los Angeles City saw 397 homicides in Gascon’s first full year in office, according to LAPD figures. This is the highest in 14 years.

Before being elected DA in Los Angeles County, Gascon, 67, of Cuban descent, was police chief in San Francisco and later replaced Kamala Harris as San Francisco District Attorney.

