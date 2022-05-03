Liberals call for ‘revolution’ in response to leaked SCOTUS Roe v. Wade opinion



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Several liberal Twitter accounts, verified by some platforms, have called for a “revolution” in response to a leaked Supreme Court document suggesting that Rowe v. Wade is on the verge of being overturned by the court.

“But we’re here,” journalist Maria Schreiber tweeted shortly after the Politico story was published in a leaked document Monday night. “So you’re saying you want a revolution? Well we have one here, right now.”

Dame Senator blasted for ‘pro-choice priest’ remarks, legendary NFL coach joins fight

Shriver added, “This is the time of revolution! This is the time for the brave. This is the time for women, and for those who have the right to make decisions about their own bodies, to stand up, speak up and say, ‘The clock is not on us!'”

“This is a time of revolution,” tweeted Daniel Uhlfelder, a lawyer representing the Florida attorney general as a Democrat.

The word “revolution” was used in many Twitter posts by supporters of the 1973 Rowe v. Wade regime.

Flashback: Progressive legal expert Ro V. Wade is constitutionally called ‘Anirban’

The Supreme Court reached out to police about an online call for a “revolution” by Gadget Clock Digital and received no immediate response.

The call for revolution came in response to the majority opinion expressed by Politico on Monday night, where Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “We think Rowe and Casey must be abolished. Now is the time to pay attention to the constitution and return the abortion issue. Elected representatives of the people.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the document and said Chief Justice Roberts had begun an investigation into the leak.