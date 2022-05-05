Liberals cast doubt on SCOTUS after Roe v. Wade leak



Media Meltdown – Liberals have expressed doubts about the ‘legitimacy’ of SCOTUS since the draft decision was leaked. Continue reading.

Maximum threat – Huge fences have been erected around the High Court as the judge canceled public appearances during the protests. Continue reading.

Moscow is wrong – Top US military official denounces Russia’s ‘worst’ mistake before invading Ukraine Continue reading.

‘Unprecedented’ crime climate – The NYPD has been blown away by the overtime budget as police forces struggle to contain the growing violence in the city. Continue reading.

Comedy Under Attack – In the case of Dave Chappell, Chris Rock slaps club owners worried about the safety of comics. Continue reading.

Politics

Trump testified JR – A report states that Donald Trump Jr. met with the Committee to Investigate the Attack on the U.S. Capital on Tuesday, January 6, 2021. Continue reading.

Unlimited – Democrats use leaked SCOTUS views to push a bill to legalize certain abortions for all 9 months. Continue reading.

Tight rein – The White House says President Joe Biden has been “lost” in the GOP by Donald Trump’s “hold”. Continue reading.

‘Russian confusion’– DHS Secretary Myorcas denies calling his ‘disinformation jar’ Hunter Biden’s laptop story ‘Russian confusion’. Continue reading.

Media

Game changer – The media has been pushing the rumor that Rowe vs. Wade Draft leaked could be an intermediate game-changer. Continue reading.

Biden Chat – New MSNBC host Simon Sanders responded to a Politico reporter wondering if the First Lady sitting with him would be a “softball interview”. Continue reading.

Gabbard Rips Biden Label – Former Hawaiian envoy Tulsi Gabbard fired President Biden “necessarily” for calling millions of Americans “terrorists.” Continue reading.

Ohio Dam opens – Dame nominee Tim Ryan discusses his position on abortion restrictions and reveals whether he wants Biden to campaign for her. Continue reading.

Prime time

Tucker Carlson – TV partisans describe Sam Alito as a hater … a sadist whose only pleasure is to extinguish human freedom and happiness. Continue reading.

Shawn Hannity – Fox hosts have blasted Biden for attacking Trump supporters, calling them “the most extreme political party in history.” Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – The Fox host has condemned the Democratic Party’s fears over the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn Rowe v. Wade. Continue reading.

In other news

Who is aggressive? – Behavioral analyst Susan Constantine is confident that she is the aggressor in a hard-fought relationship. Continue reading.

Shootout – An armed robbery at a smoke shop followed by a gunfight between a security guard and four others, killing one and searching for two suspects. Continue reading.

‘Not mine’ – The former ‘General Hospital’ star has made a startling announcement about his wife’s new baby bump. Continue reading.

NYPD arrests suspect of beating – New York City police arrested a man this week in the Bronx for allegedly pushing a 77-year-old victim into a video. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

How do you feel around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“Apparently, our knowingly struggling commander-in-chief thinks Trump supporters represent the most extreme political party in American history.”

– San Hannity

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! The first thing we will see in your inbox on Friday.