Liberals celebrate protests outside SCOTUS justices' homes, churches: 'Mass Resistance'



Liberal social media commentators are rallying in support of abortion workers to protest Supreme Court justices outside their homes and in churches.

The cartoonist said, “Go to people’s homes. Go to their places of worship. Make them as uncomfortable as they want to make you uncomfortable. This is not the time for civilization, this is the time for mass protests and demonstrations.” John Rosenberg tweeted Political commentator Bill Crystal responded by urging people not to protest at the judges’ homes and churches.

Protests erupted outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanagh and John Roberts over the weekend in response to a draft ruling overturning Rowe v. Wade leaked last week.

The “Ruth St. Us” group, named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, called on abortion supporters “ready to overthrow the six extremist Catholic rocks” and “gather abortion supporters outside their homes to stay in one place or another. Local Catholic Church” on Mother’s Day.

The group added in a tweet on Saturday that protesters had “burned the Eucharist, showing our hatred for the abuse that the Catholic Church has been doing for centuries.”

On Sunday, Liberals and abortion advocates condemned the call not to protest outside the home and outside the church, with some caution, “expect more” and “look down the street and imagine what lies ahead.”

Protests also broke out outside the church. A video shot outside the basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan this weekend shows a pro-abortion protester shouting “I’m killing kids!” It’s time to move the doll to a pro-life group praying.

Conservatives responded to the protest with messages that they would pray for abortion workers.

“And we will pray for all of you. Even when you kill a child you are his mother forever and this is your day. These truths are inevitable. Happy Mother’s Day. See you in church today.” CPAC Chairman Matt Slap Tweeted Sunday morning.

Chief Justice Roberts called on the court-martial to investigate the leak and strongly condemned the matter.

Roberts said last week, “The betrayal of court trust was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations. It will not succeed. The work of the court will not be affected in any way,” Roberts said last week.