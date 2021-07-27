Liberals Who Don’t Retire – The New York Times

For conservative Supreme Court justices, 80 is indeed the retirement age.

After Anthony Kennedy turned 80, he resigned at the first opportune moment – in 2018, when a Republican was in the White House and the court wasn’t already welcoming a first-year judge. Warren Burger and Lewis Powell both retired at 79, during Ronald Reagan’s second term. Sandra Day O’Connor left court at age 75, under President George W. Bush.

To put the model in its harshest terms, no modern conservative justice has lost the chance to be replaced by a Republican president after turning 80. That’s part of the reason Democratic presidents have so rarely had the chance to overturn a seat in court: Tory judges are trying not to let that happen.

Several Liberal judges have taken a different approach. John Paul Stevens could have retired at age 80 under President Bill Clinton, but he did not. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, diagnosed with cancer, could have retired at age 81 under President Barack Obama, but did not. And Stephen Breyer, now 82, could have announced his retirement this summer, with Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats tightly controlling the Senate, but Breyer did not.

There is no explanation for the model. It involves so few people that it may in part be a coincidence. Whatever the reasons, however, it has huge consequences for the country.