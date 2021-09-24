Liberty Season Begins and Ends with Thrill

The dramatic end to Liberty’s first playoff tour since 2017 brought back memories of the start of this season.

In the opener against Indiana, Sabrina Ionescu pulled a game-winning 3-pointer from the wing at Barclays Center with four-tenths of a second and sent hopes to the rafters. The Liberty started the season 5–1 and looked like a playoff team, easily exceeding their win totals from last season’s 2–20 defeat.

This time, with four-tenths of a second in Thursday’s single-elimination first-round playoff game, the Liberty, one point behind, had one last chance to upset the Phoenix Mercury. The players cut and sprint in choreography as Sami Whitcomb kicked the ball in from the left. The first option – a lobe pass towards the basket – was not there, so Ionescu, descending from a screen, flared towards Whitcomb. Ionescu caught the pass ahead of the 3-point line and launched a moon over the 6-foot-9 center, outstretched arms of Brittney Griner.

The last gasp shot shortened a foot. The pace of the fadeaway jumper, and contact with Griner, drove Ionescu to the back with an 83–82 loss. “It didn’t get in our way,” said Liberty coach Walt Hopkins.