Liberty Season Begins and Ends with Thrill
The dramatic end to Liberty’s first playoff tour since 2017 brought back memories of the start of this season.
In the opener against Indiana, Sabrina Ionescu pulled a game-winning 3-pointer from the wing at Barclays Center with four-tenths of a second and sent hopes to the rafters. The Liberty started the season 5–1 and looked like a playoff team, easily exceeding their win totals from last season’s 2–20 defeat.
This time, with four-tenths of a second in Thursday’s single-elimination first-round playoff game, the Liberty, one point behind, had one last chance to upset the Phoenix Mercury. The players cut and sprint in choreography as Sami Whitcomb kicked the ball in from the left. The first option – a lobe pass towards the basket – was not there, so Ionescu, descending from a screen, flared towards Whitcomb. Ionescu caught the pass ahead of the 3-point line and launched a moon over the 6-foot-9 center, outstretched arms of Brittney Griner.
The last gasp shot shortened a foot. The pace of the fadeaway jumper, and contact with Griner, drove Ionescu to the back with an 83–82 loss. “It didn’t get in our way,” said Liberty coach Walt Hopkins.
With so much to unpack after an exciting game, Liberty entered the off-season with a lot of promise, with the ball, and in the hands of the franchise, Ionescu. “I’m really excited for this next season, especially with this core group of players sitting next to me, to be able to grow from here,” said Ionescu, taking Betanijah, the team’s lead scorer for the season. And said Natasha. Howard, its top rebounder, at the postgame news conference.
1 overall draft pick for Liberty in 2020, Ionescu suffered a serious ankle sprain in his third WNBA game and missed the rest of his rookie season after an outstanding career at Oregon. Went. This season, it was hard to miss him. His playing face was spread across the entrance to Barclays Center. Slam magazine called her “the next queen of NY” on their April/May cover. He traded sense in commercials with 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who stood in for the playoff game.
Ionescu, 23, led the league in jersey sales this season, just ahead of Seattle’s Sue Bird, who has played in the WNBA for almost as long as Ionescu is alive. “She did a really really great job of balancing expectations that might be unrealistic for a rookie,” Hopkins said.
In his playoff debut Ionescu finished with 14 points, a game-high 11 assists and 5 rebounds.
Even prodigies take years to develop to their potential. Hopkins pointed to Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith, who made her first Olympic team last summer at age 31, and scored a team-high 22 points against Liberty. “She’s finally realizing her potential,” Hopkins said of Diggins-Smith.
“For Sabrina to get to where she is—taking a youth team down the stretch, to execute, and to find success, and to hit big shots, and when someone’s talking So give him a shout back and don’t take it back anyone — it’s been really, really special,” Hopkins said. Haven’t seen it happen, and it’s been a privilege, honestly.”
Still, the team’s best player throughout the season was Laney, who posted a game-high 25 points against the Mercury. Howard led the Liberty’s consistent defense with the double and triple teams, limiting Griner’s ability to handle the game in the absence of Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, who did not play with an ankle injury. Ionescu, after acting as a 2-guard in college, has learned to play the point, more of a facilitator than a finisher.
In his sixth career pro game, Ionescu became the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a win against Minnesota.
However, ankle tendinitis plagued Ionescu in June, and it halted the team’s progress due to Howard’s knee injury. The Olympic break helped Ionescu return to form, but the team’s game continued to decline, and Liberty won only two games in the second half of the season. The Liberty went on an eight-game losing streak in their final regular-season game, but held off the Washington Mystics to keep their modest playoff hopes alive.
Liberty squeaked in the postseason, with losses by the Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks on the final day of the regular season. “Nobody thought we’d be in this position,” Lane said after the Phoenix defeat. “So the fact that we stuck together and made it here and worked hard, I’m really excited for what’s to come in the future.”
Hopkins blamed the caretaker after the loss, although he had no problem with calls in the dwindling moments of the game.
“There are many things I have to say about umpiring in the WNBA and the lack of respect this team has had throughout the season,” Hopkins said. “But I can’t say that, because the referees are above reproach. They don’t need to go to the press conferences after the games. They don’t need to explain their mistakes, why they did what they did.
“I don’t know where the accountability is going to come from, but it needs to be there. It was a bad season. The way they treated us was bad.”
Hopkins said that the team was held to a different standard as it featured a number of young players, including Ionescu and Michaela Oynavere, who are favorites for the Rookie of the Year award. Against Phoenix, she played less than nine minutes and did not score.
Lani is still building her resume due to disappointments and setbacks. Since the Chicago Sky drafted him in 2015, he has been cut twice by Sky and the Fever, before finding a spot with Atlanta last year, when he won the league’s best player award. Then this season, he made his first All-Star team with the Liberty, and led the team with 16.8 points per game.
Against Phoenix, Laney made his team’s last shot with 2.7 seconds to tie at 82. But Mercury threw the ball to Brianna Turner at the bottom of the basket on the ensuing inbound play, and Whitcomb fouled it. Turner’s first free throw was rimmed out, but she calmly made the second, giving Mercury the lead.
After a timeout, Liberty had a last chance to win. When Ionescu fell to the floor after a missed shot, Howard rushed to his aid. When she came off the court, Ionescu didn’t look angry or annoyed. Instead, she looked as though she was banking this experience for the future.
He talked about the film work ahead of him in the off-season, the experiences gained, the lessons learned. “We are going to start the training camp at this stage,” she said. “That’s the foundation.”
