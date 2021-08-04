LIC Aadhar Shila plan benefits for women know all details

This scheme of LIC can make women rich, just have to fulfill special condition

New Delhi. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) from time to time offers insurance cover through various schemes as well as an opportunity to make money in the long term. People also take advantage of these schemes by choosing them according to their need and convenience. One such scheme is becoming very popular for women.

Actually LIC has a special scheme to make women self-reliant. The name of this scheme is ‘Aadhaar Shila Plan’. A large number of women are taking advantage of this scheme.

Also read: PM Kisan Samman Yojana: Know which farmers will not get 2000 rupees for 9th installment, know what is the reason

This age can be part of the scheme

The age limit to be a part of LIC’s Aadhar Shila Plan Scheme is fixed in years. Under this, it is necessary to be at least eight years of age, while 55 years of age can be a part of this scheme.

These women will get the benefit of the scheme

Only those women who have Aadhar card can take advantage of Aadhar Shila Yojana Scheme. That is, women who do not have Aadhar card, they cannot take advantage of this scheme.

LIC is providing both security and savings facility under this scheme.

Financial assistance even on death

Under the Aadhar Shila plan, financial assistance is also available at the time of the death of the policyholder. LIC provides financial assistance to the family of the policyholder on the death of the policyholder, even if the policy does not mature.

At the same time, if the policyholder survives till maturity, then they get a lump sum payment.

This foundation stone plan

Under this plan, the basic sum assured minimum amount is Rs 75,000 and maximum is Rs 3 lakh. The minimum policy term is 10 while the maximum is 20 years.

The maximum age of maturity in Aadhar Shila plan is 70 years. This plan is for healthy women in general. Those who do not need any kind of medical test. The premium payment can be made from monthly to yearly like any other policy.

tax exemption

Under this plan, tax exemption facility is available on premium, maturity claim and death claim.

Also read: If you have this 1 rupee note then you can earn 7 lakh rupees, know how



These are also advantages

If the policyholder dies after five years of taking the policy, then the facility of loyalty addition is available on maturity. Under this, the nominee gets a loyalty addition if all premiums are paid on time for five years. Also Accident Benefit Rider is also available. Serious illness is not included in this.

If the insured woman surrenders the policy on completion of 5 years, she can get loyalty bonus. Provided all premiums are paid on time.

If the woman dies before the completion of the policy term, the nominee will be paid 10 times the annual premium or 105% of all premiums.