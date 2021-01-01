LIC AAO/AE prelims admit cards 2021 released at licindia.in know here how to download step by step

LIC Admit Card: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) specialist posts. Candidates who have registered for the LIC Recruitment Exam can download their admit card from its official website www.licindia.in. The preliminary examination for LIC recruitment of these posts is scheduled to be held on August 28. The exam was earlier scheduled on April 4, 2020.

This recruitment drive is to fill 50 posts of Assistant Engineers and 168 posts of Assistant Administrative Officers in the organization. Direct link to download LIC Preliminary Exam Admit Card for Assistant Engineer / Assistant Architect and Assistant Administrative Officer is given here.

Steps to download LIC Prelims Admit Card for Assistant Engineer and Assistant Administrative Officer (Specialist) – 2020 are given here.

First official website to download admit card licindia.in Go to

On the homepage of the website, you will get the option of Careers, click on it.

Now you will get the link of “Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist) – 2020”. Click on it.

Now Click on “Call Letter Download”.

Now you have to submit by entering the required details asked there.

Now you will get the admit card on the screen in front of you.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/licaaaojan20/cloea_apr21/login.php?appid=825b6388e2db92b3e45bbe9a29146b2c.