LIC Arogya Rakshak Health Insurance many big benefits are included in single plan

Arogya Rakshak policy Some fixed benefits are provided under the insurance cover only. It also provides financial assistance to its clients in case of medical emergencies.

New Delhi. LIC, a leading company in the field of insurance, has launched a plan in which you can insure yourself, your family and children in one plan. Its name is Arogya Rakshak Health Insurance Plan. It is a non linked, non participating, regular premium personal insurance plan. All classes of people have been included in this plan.

How is it different from other plans

LIC’s Arogya Rakshak policy offers some fixed benefits. These benefits are given only under this insurance cover. Along with this, it also gives financial assistance to its customer in case of medical emergency. It also helps the insured and his family to remain financially independent in difficult times. It is a different plan as compared to other health insurance plans. The mode of payment and reversal is also different in this.

policy one insurance for all

The Arogya Rakshak policy pays a lump sum benefit equal to the sum insured irrespective of the actual medical treatment cost. This includes the facility of an individual to insure himself, his spouse, all children and parents under a single policy.

Who will be considered eligible for this plan

Arogya Rakshak Health Insurance Plan is available for the age of the Principal Insured from 18 years to 65 years of age and 91 days to 20 years of age of the child. Its cover period is up to 80 years for Guardian and up to 25 years for children. The cover period is up to 80 years for Basic Insured, Husband, Wife, Parents.

Key benefits of the policy

Flexible limit for choosing the policy. Flexible premium payment option is available.

Valuable financial protection is provided in case of hospitalization or surgery etc. Lump sum benefit irrespective of actual medical costs. Enhancement of health cover through auto step up benefit and no claim benefit. If more than one member is covered under a policy then premium waiver policy for other life assured in case of unfortunate death of the original insured i.e. policyholder at the time of insured. Premium Waiver for one year in case of any insured surgery falling under Category I or Category II for certain major surgical benefits. Benefit of ambulance and health check-up.

