LIC Assistant Engineer, AA and AAO Result 2021 declared at licindia.in, here is the direct link

LIC Result 2021: Life Insurance Corporation of India, LIC AAO Preliminary Exam Result 2021 has been declared. The preliminary exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer was conducted on August 28, 2021. Candidates who have participated in the written examination conducted for the post of Assistant Engineer, AA & AAO can check their result on the official web site licindia.in. All the qualified candidates will be able to appear in the main examination. LIC will announce the main exam schedule and details in some time.

Direct link to download merit list or check LIC AAO Result 2021 is given below. The exam was conducted offline at different exam centers across the country. To check LIC AAO Result 2021, candidates need to go through the steps given below.

How to download merit lists of LIC AAO Result 2021

To check their result, candidates have to first visit the official web site licindia.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find many links at the bottom, out of which you have to click on ‘Career’.

After that a new page will open, here you will get the link of Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020, click on it.

Police Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for recruitment to these posts, salary will be up to Rs 35 thousand

After clicking on it a new page will open. Here you will get the link of RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 28.08.2021 FOR RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT ENGINEERS/AA/AAO (Specialist) Click on it.

After clicking on the result, now the links of many PDF files will appear in front of you. Now click on the result you want to see.

The direct link to check the result is https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Careers/RESULT-OF-PRELIMINARY-EXAMINATION-HELD-ON-28-08-20.

The admit cards for prelims were issued 10 days before the exam. Hence, it can be expected that LIC will notify the candidates at least 10 days before the main exam. LIC AAO Cut Off 2021 will be released soon by the corporation. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview round. It is to be noted that the prelims exam is only qualifying in nature. For the time being, candidates must check their preliminary LIC AAO Result 2021.

IREL Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for recruitment to these posts, salary will be up to Rs 44 thousand