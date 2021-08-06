LIC Jeevan Akshay Pension plan for life time annuity benefits – By investing in this policy of LIC, you get money for life, know the conditions

Investing in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is considered very beneficial. It is a safe investment option. If you want to arrange pension every month, then you can invest in LIC’s ‘Jeevan Akshay’ policy. A fixed pension can be obtained every month by investing in this policy lump sum. The special thing is that this pension is available to the policyholder for life.

The specialty of this policy is that there are 10 different options for getting pension. One of these options is ‘Annuity payable for life at a uniform rate’ (Per Month Pension Option ‘A’) which ensures lifetime pension. can invest. Here are the terms of the policy:-

Any Indian person in the age group of 30 to 85 years can invest

– Lump sum investment of at least one lakh rupees is mandatory

– No maximum investment limit

– Pension on yearly, half yearly, quarterly and monthly basis

Loan facility after 3 months from the date of issue of policy

Any two members of a family can take joint annuity.

The minimum annual pension has been fixed at Rs 12,000.

You can get 2 thousand rupees every month like this:-

Age: 45

Sum Assured: 400000

Lumpsum Premium: 407200

Pension:

Annual: 24840

Half Yearly: 12220

Quarterly: 6060

Monthly: 2010

As per the above calculation, if a 45 year old person chooses option ‘A’ to get pension and also he chooses the Sum Assured option of Rs 40,00,00 then he will get a one-time premium of Rs 40,72,00 will fill. After this investment, he will start getting pension of Rs.2010 per month.





