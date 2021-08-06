LIC Jeevan Akshay Pension plan for life time annuity benefits – By investing in this policy of LIC, you get money for life, know the conditions
Investing in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is considered very beneficial. It is a safe investment option. If you want to arrange pension every month, then you can invest in LIC’s ‘Jeevan Akshay’ policy. A fixed pension can be obtained every month by investing in this policy lump sum. The special thing is that this pension is available to the policyholder for life.
The specialty of this policy is that there are 10 different options for getting pension. One of these options is ‘Annuity payable for life at a uniform rate’ (Per Month Pension Option ‘A’) which ensures lifetime pension. can invest. Here are the terms of the policy:-
Age is 40 years and not investing in pension plan? You can invest in this policy of LIC
Any Indian person in the age group of 30 to 85 years can invest
– Lump sum investment of at least one lakh rupees is mandatory
– No maximum investment limit
– Pension on yearly, half yearly, quarterly and monthly basis
Loan facility after 3 months from the date of issue of policy
Any two members of a family can take joint annuity.
The minimum annual pension has been fixed at Rs 12,000.
You can get 2 thousand rupees every month like this:-
Age: 45
Sum Assured: 400000
Lumpsum Premium: 407200
Pension:
Annual: 24840
Half Yearly: 12220
Quarterly: 6060
Monthly: 2010
As per the above calculation, if a 45 year old person chooses option ‘A’ to get pension and also he chooses the Sum Assured option of Rs 40,00,00 then he will get a one-time premium of Rs 40,72,00 will fill. After this investment, he will start getting pension of Rs.2010 per month.
most read
#LIC #Jeevan #Akshay #Pension #plan #life #time #annuity #benefits #investing #policy #LIC #money #life #conditions
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.