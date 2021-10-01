LIC Jobs: LIC Admission Card 2021: LIC AAO, AE Prelims Admission Card Issued, Here are the links and vacancy details – lic Recruitment Admission Card 2021 issued for aao Prelims on licindia.in

Highlights LIC AAO ticket issued.

More than 200 seats of AAO, AE in Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The prelims exam will be held on August 28.

LIC Recruitment Tickets 2021: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has issued admission test for the preliminary examination for Assistant Administrative Officer Recruitment 2020 (LIC AAO Recruitment 2020). Candidates who had applied for this recruitment (LIC Jobs) can now download LIC AAO Admission Card 2021 on licindia.in from the official website of LIC.



Pre-examination for LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) recruitment will be held on 28th August 2021. The notification regarding the date of the examination was published on the official website. In addition, admission papers for the Assistant Engineer (LIC AE Exam 2021) exam have also been issued. The important information on how to download the admission card and recruitment can be seen below.

LIC Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit LIC’s official website at licindia.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click in the ‘Careers’ section.

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘Recruitment of Assistant Engineers / AA / AAO (Specialist) – 2020’.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password

Step 5: Admission will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

What will be the LIC exam (LIC exam pattern)

The LIC recruitment exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in both Hindi and English. Candidates will have 20 minutes for each section. The paper will have three sections- Reasoning Ability, English Language and Quantitative Ability. In order to sit for the main examination, the candidates have to get the marks passed separately in each section and also get the total minimum marks.

Vacancy Details (LIC Vacancy Details)

A total of 218 vacancies in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 168 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and 50 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). Online applications were filled from 25 February 2020 to 15 March 2020.

