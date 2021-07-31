Lic Saral Pension Yojana, Get Pension On One Time Investment

To take this policy, the premium has to be paid only once. After this you will continue to get pension for the rest of your life.

New Delhi. You no longer have to wait till 60 years to get pension. Actually, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has recently launched a great plan Saral Pension Yojana. This is a single premium plan. To take this policy, the premium has to be paid only once. After this you will continue to get pension for the rest of your life. This scheme has started from 1st July.

read this also: PNB gives special facility to customers, withdraw money from three accounts with one ATM debit card

Two ways to take Saral Pension Yojana

The first plan is ‘Single Life’. This pension scheme will be linked to any one person. Pensioners will continue to get pension as long as they live. After this the nominee will get the base premium. The second plan is joint life. In this plan both husband and wife get coverage. In this, the spouse who survives for the longest time gets pension. In the absence of both, the nominee will get the base price.

read this also: Invest Rs 200 daily in this plan of LIC, get 28 lakh fund after 20 years

Features of Saral Pension Yojana

As soon as the policyholder takes the policy, his pension will start. It will depend on you whether you want pension every month or quarter, half yearly or annually. You have to choose this option yourself. This plan can be taken both online and offline. For online visit www.licindia.in. In this scheme, a minimum investment of 12 thousand rupees will have to be made. There is no maximum investment limit in this. This scheme is for people in the age group of 40 to 80 years. In this plan, the policyholder will get the loan at any time after 6 months from the date of commencement of the policy.