LICHFL shares rose nearly 13%, know – should you take it and when will LIC IPO come? LIC Housing Finance shares jump nearly 13 percent post earnings and when LIC IPO will come, Know

The market for discussions about LIC IPO has been hot in the market for a long time. It is being said that the government wants approval from SEBI in three weeks.

Shares of public sector insurance company LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL) climbed nearly 13 per cent on Friday (January 28, 2022). The company’s shares rose 12.63% to Rs 389 on the BSE Sensex, while it rose 12.59% to Rs 389 on the Nifty.

For the quarter ended December 2021, the company’s profit after tax had increased by six per cent. LICHFL had reported a day earlier (January 27, 2022) that its profit after tax for the quarter ended December had increased by six per cent to Rs 767.33. The company’s profit after tax was Rs 727.04 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The company’s Managing Director (MD) and CEO Y Vishwanath Gowda said the earnings are more or less the same. Our collections have been good during the quarter. According to Gaur, “Provisions were also lower in the quarter because of the provisions we made earlier. With the easing of the pandemic, growth and asset quality metrics are expected to improve. With the easing of restrictions related to the corona pandemic, growth and asset quality metrics are expected to improve.”

Should you buy LICHFL shares?: Sumeet Bagadiya, Executive Director, Choice Broking, told English business website ‘Mint’, “LIC Housing Finance shares are trading near their 52-week low. This thing makes it a perfect buy at a discounted price. Also it is looking very bullish on the stock chart pattern.

He further said – Maybe give a breakout at the level of Rs 400 on the basis of closing. The stock is expected to rise. Can go up to Rs 425 per share level in immediate short term. However, one can wait for the short term target of Rs 440. He also suggested that short term traders can take it at current levels for the above targets while maintaining stop loss at Rs 360 level.

When will LIC IPO come?: Meanwhile, there is news that the country’s largest insurance company LIC will be listed by the central government in the stock market at the end of March. On Thursday, a senior government official told news agency PTI that the draft papers are being finalized regarding LIC’s IPO (Initial Public Offering). Soon it will be deposited with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said, “The disinvestment amount of LIC is included in this year’s budget as we aim to list it before March 31.” Let us tell you that LIC’s IPO is very important for achieving the disinvestment target for the government. In the budget for the financial year 2021-22, this target is Rs 1.75 lakh crore, while in the last financial year Rs 32,835 crore was raised through disinvestment.