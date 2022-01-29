Lies exposed – Panelists started shouting when the lights went off in Amish Devgan’s program; clashes happened

A show was organized among Jats in Meerut. There was a debate on this, but suddenly something happened in the program that there was a ruckus.

Western Uttar Pradesh has become the biggest center of electoral riots. BJP stalwarts have put all their might for the West’s victory. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary are also making a difference in the contest. At the same time, News18 channel organized a debate on the issue of Jat politics in Meerut, the biggest stronghold of Jatland. During this, something happened that people started creating ruckus.

Starting the show, Amish Devgan said that you must have understood why we are in Jatland today. In the last few days, the election mercury has gone up here, although the winter is very much.

The debate was going on that the light went off in the middle and people started creating ruckus, Vijay Rathi, a SP spokesperson present in the panel said that they had brought electricity from BJP office? At the same time, the voice kept coming from behind in the dark, people kept shouting Amish ji, the light has gone… Amish Devgan also said that there is no light. Vijay Rathi said that I am a resident of the area… Same light had gone off in Chief Minister’s program as well.

Electricity is the issue in elections: Electricity is an important issue in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the present government and the BJP party are making fierce claims and promises on the issue of electricity. Jat issue has become important in the media after Amit Shah and other leaders met Jat leaders. There was a debate going on on the issue of Jat and electricity in News18’s Aar Paar show that Tabi Batti Gul Ho Gayi. After which the other people standing along with the spokespersons standing there started shouting.

There was a debate on the issue of electricity in the show, SP spokesperson said, ‘If BJP says Jat is with us, then why they have so much pain… why Jayant ji has become good now? When I fired sticks in Hathras, it was not good. Entire Jat community is with the alliance.

Busted when someone said: At the same time during the debate, the light went off and BJP spokesperson Ajay Gupta said that the light has gone, someone’s voice comes from behind in which he is saying that the electricity has been exposed… to which Amish Devgan said that there is no light. But there is a technical problem, because the back light is on.

Like the name of the light, the light was taken: At the same time, when we talked to Vijay Rathi on this issue, he told while talking to Jansatta.com, ‘During the program, the BJP people were saying that the light has been right at the time of Yogi ji, so I have named 10 to 12 thermal power projects. Count what we had installed and asked them, tell me a name that you have installed and have increased the capacity, they said that we have not installed but the light comes on. As soon as he said this, the light went off.