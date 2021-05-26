Life Under Occupation: The Misery at the Heart of the Israel-Gaza Conflict

An eviction in East Jerusalem lies at the heart of a battle that led to warfare between Israel and Hamas. However for thousands and thousands of Palestinians, the routine indignities of occupation are half of each day life.

JERUSALEM — Muhammad Sandouka constructed his dwelling in the shadow of the Temple Mount earlier than his second son, now 15, was born.

They demolished it collectively, after Israeli authorities determined that razing it might enhance views of the Outdated Metropolis for vacationers.

Mr. Sandouka, 42, a countertop installer, had been at work when an inspector confronted his spouse with two choices: Tear the home down, or the authorities wouldn’t solely stage it but additionally invoice the Sandoukas $10,000 for its bills.

Such is life for Palestinians dwelling below Israel’s occupation: all the time dreading the knock at the entrance door.