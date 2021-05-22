Life Under Occupation: The Misery at the Heart of the Israel-Gaza Conflict

An eviction in East Jerusalem lies at the middle of a battle that led to conflict between Israel and Hamas. However for thousands and thousands of Palestinians, the routine indignities of occupation are half of day by day life.

David M. Halbfinger and

Might 22, 2021

JERUSALEM — Muhammad Sandouka constructed his house in the shadow of the Temple Mount earlier than his second son, now 15, was born.

They demolished it collectively, after Israeli authorities determined that razing it will enhance views of the Previous Metropolis for vacationers.

Mr. Sandouka, 42, a countertop installer, had been at work when an inspector confronted his spouse with two choices: Tear the home down, or the authorities wouldn’t solely stage it but in addition invoice the Sandoukas $10,000 for its bills.

Such is life for Palestinians residing beneath Israel’s occupation: at all times dreading the knock at the entrance door.