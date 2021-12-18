Entertainment News

Liger 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Liger Movie (2022):Liger is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action drama romance film directed by Puri Jagannadh. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 25 August 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Liger Movie Details:

  • Movies NameLiger (2022)
  • Genre: Action, Drama, Romance
  • Release Date: 25 August 2022
  • Director: Puri Jagannadh
  • Producer: Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Santosh Mojar, Prashant Shah, Janeshwar Shukla
  • Production: Suraj Gupta
  • Writer: Puri Jagannadh, Thatavarthi Kiran, A.R. Sreedhar
  • Music: N/A
  • Language: Hindi, Telugu
  • Watch on: Theatres

Liger Cast?

  • Mike Tyson
  • Ananya Panday
  • Ramya Krishnan
  • Ronit Roy
  • Vijay Deverakonda
  • Makrand Deshpande
  • Jay Klay
  • Gary DeShaun House
  • Mohammad Ali
  • Cing Casper
  • Getup Srinu
  • Jeremy Chavez
  • Colby Baker
  • Murphy Trevor
  • Dheeraj Budhori
  • Vishu Reddy
  • Abhishek Mishra
  • Kasper Jorgensen
  • Brooke Lewis

Liger Official Trailer

Liger Official Trailer Coming soon.

Leave a Comment