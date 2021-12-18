Liger 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Liger Movie (2022):Liger is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action drama romance film directed by Puri Jagannadh. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 25 August 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Liger Movie Details:

Movies Name : Liger (2022)

: Liger (2022) Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Release Date: 25 August 2022

25 August 2022 Director : Puri Jagannadh

: Puri Jagannadh Producer: Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Santosh Mojar, Prashant Shah, Janeshwar Shukla

Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Santosh Mojar, Prashant Shah, Janeshwar Shukla Production: Suraj Gupta

Suraj Gupta Writer : Puri Jagannadh, Thatavarthi Kiran, A.R. Sreedhar

: Puri Jagannadh, Thatavarthi Kiran, A.R. Sreedhar Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi, Telugu

Hindi, Telugu Watch on: Theatres

Liger Cast?

Mike Tyson

Ananya Panday

Ramya Krishnan

Ronit Roy

Vijay Deverakonda

Makrand Deshpande

Jay Klay

Gary DeShaun House

Mohammad Ali

Cing Casper

Getup Srinu

Jeremy Chavez

Colby Baker

Murphy Trevor

Dheeraj Budhori

Vishu Reddy

Abhishek Mishra

Kasper Jorgensen

Brooke Lewis

Liger Official Trailer

Liger Official Trailer Coming soon.

