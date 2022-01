LIGHT SWITCH LYRICS – Charlie Puth



Yeah,Why You Calling At 11:30When You Solely Wanna Do Me SoiledHowever I Hit Proper AgainTrigger You Acquired That That, Yeah

Why You At all times Wanna Act Like Lovers

However You By no means Wanna Be Every Different’s

I Say Don’t Look Again

However I Go Proper Again And

All The Sudden I’m Hypnotised

You’re The One That I Can’t Deny

Each Time That I Say

I’m Gonna Stroll Away

You Flip Me On Like A Gentle Change

When Your Transferring Your Physique

Round And Round

Now I Don’t Wanna Combat This (No)

You Know How To Simply Make Me Need You

Flip Me On Like A Gentle Change

When Your Transferring Your Physique

Round And Round

You Acquired Me In A Tight Grip (Yeah)

You Know How To Simply Make Me

Need You, Child

Do You Love It

When You Maintain Me Guessing?

When You Depart

And Then You Depart Me Stressing?

However I Cant Keep Mad

When You Stroll Like That, No

Why You At all times Wanna Act Like Lovers

However You By no means Wanna Be Every Different’s

I Say Don’t Look Again

However I Go Proper Again And

All A Sudden I’m Hypnotised

You’re The One That I Can’t Deny

Each Time That I Say I’m Gonna Stroll Away

You Flip Me On Like A Gentle Change

When Your Transferring Your Physique

Round And Round

No, I Don’t Wanna Combat This (No)

You Know How To Simply Make Me Need You

You Flip Me On Like A Gentle Change (Change)

When Your Transferring Your Physique

Round And Round

You Acquired Me In A Tight Grip (Grip)

You Know How To Simply Make Me

Need You, Child

C’mon, C’mon, C’mon, C’mon, C’mon

And Present Me How You Do (Do)

You Need, You Need, You Need

You Need, You Need Me To Maintain Wantin’

You (Wantin’ You Lady)

C’mon, C’mon, C’mon, C’mon, C’mon

And Present Me How You Do (How You Do)

You Need, You Need, You Need, You Need

You Need Me To Maintain Wantin’ You

You Flip Me On Like A Gentle Change

When Your Transferring Your Physique

Round And Round

No, I Don’t Wanna Combat This

You Know How To Simply Make Me Need To

You Flip Me On Like A Gentle Change

When Your Transferring Your Physique

Round And Round

You Acquired Me In A Tight Grip

You Know How To Simply Make Me

Need You, Child

C’mon, C’mon, C’mon, C’mon

C’mon And Present Me How You Do

You Need, You Need, You Need

You Need, You Need Me

To Maintain Wantin’ You

C’mon, C’mon, C’mon, C’mon

C’mon And Present Me How You Do

You Need, You Need, You Need

You Need, You Need Me

To Maintain Wantin’ You