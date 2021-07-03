Lightning Close In on the Stanley Cup, and Carey Price Can’t Stop Them

Reasonable minds may disagree here, but: The most scrutinized position in the sport may well be the starting goalie in Montreal, where praise, criticism and comparisons to legends are distributed by the minute, in two languages, without even a lunch break.

Jacques Plante lived that life, as did Ken Dryden, and Patrick Roy too, and so many others, and also Carey Price, who has played more games with the Canadiens than all of them, and more seasons.

Under the Stanley Cup banners they helped lift but he didn’t, Price skated on the ice Friday for the first game of the Cup Final in Montreal in nearly three decades to a rousing standing ovation at the Bell Center . He skated about two and a half hours later, after a 6-3 loss at Tampa Bay, still further adding his name to the only trophy that escaped him, and the only one that matters.

All three games of the Finals ended similarly, with Tampa Bay scoring more goals than Montreal, and while there are other nuanced reasons as to why the Lightning are set to win their second straight Cup in nine months, one is rather unknown to the Canadians: they have the bottom keeper.