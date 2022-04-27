Lightning player laughs as Biden mistakenly calls NHL commissioner Gary ‘Batman’ during White House visit



Tampa Bay Lightning The players all had smiles White House After their long-awaited trip to Washington, DC on Monday, the rear followed Stanley Cup The championship, but it was a slip-up of President Biden in which one player held his smile.

White House visits are not uncommon for championship teams, but when the president says the wrong thing, NHL Commissioner Gary Batman as Gary “Batman”, a Lightning player struggled to maintain his composure.

“I want to thank Commissioner Gary Batman for being here,” the president said.

Lightning star defender Victor Headman stopped smiling and turned his head to the side.

Surprisingly, social media users went to Twitter to bring their best Batman jokes.

Monday was Lightning’s first trip to the White House despite winning the coveted Stanley Cup three times. The 2004-05 NHL lockout prevented the team from going that year, and the epidemic delayed that opportunity for nine months after finishing second in this back-to-back championship.

Tampa Bay has been looking to become the first team to win the Cup for three consecutive years since 1998 New York Islanders The dynasty did this in the early 1980s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.