Lightning Strike Kills 17 in Wedding Party in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh – At least 17 people were killed and more than a dozen injured when lightning struck a wedding party on a boat in northwest Bangladesh, officials said.

Local authorities said the groom was among the injured and the bride was not on the boat when he was struck Wednesday in Shibganj, a town in Chapainawabganj district.

Lightning struck the boat as it reached a bank of the Padma River. The groom and the others on board were on their way to the bride’s house, police official Farid Hossain said.

“We have information on 17 people who have died and several more have been admitted to hospital,” Hossain said.