Lightning Strike: The longest lightning strike ever in America, 768 km recorded length

The record for the longest lightning strike has been set in America. Let us tell you that its length was such that it spread from one part of America to almost another. The United Nations Meteorological Agency has described it as the world’s longest lightning strike. Significantly, its length was 768 kilometers.

This incident, which happened in April 2020, was seen in South America. Its length was the distance from London to Hamburg in Germany. The second flash was measured in June 2020. It was located on the Uruguay-Argentina border. It lasted 17 seconds. Which lasted longer than any other flash ever.

The April 2020 event was found to be 60 kilometers higher than the previous record in Brazil in 2018. Scientists have named it Megaflash. In fact, from April 2020 till now, the records of celestial lightning falling around the world were being investigated.

In such a situation, it was found to be the longest celestial lightning. Its brightness was seen from Texas to Mississippi. At the same time, it has beaten the previous record by 60 km. The World Metrological Organization has also confirmed this.

Randall Cerveni of Arizona State University has informed that we now have clear evidence that lightning can last up to 17 seconds. “This is important to scientists because it improves our understanding of electric dynamics,” he said.

At the same time, WMO spokeswoman Claire Nalis said that if a person travels 768 km by plane, then it will take about one and a half to two hours. But the celestial lightning that fell here completed this distance in just a few seconds. Let us inform that earlier in June 2020, the megaflash has been seen over Uruguay and Argentina. At that time it was visible for about 17.1 seconds. It is a matter of relief that at both these times there was no contact of Megaflash with Earth, otherwise a major disaster could have occurred.

