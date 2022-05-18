Lightning vs Panthers Game 1 score: Tampa Bay takes advantage of power play to start series off right

Lightning vs Panthers Game 1 rating: Tampa Bay takes advantage of power play to start series off right



The Tampa Bay Lightning stole Game 1 off the highway 4-1 in opposition to the Florida Panthers of their Jap Convention semifinal match on Tuesday evening.

Lightning expertise in power play have been the principle distinction of the sport. Tampa Bay’s three objectives within the sport got here from a Florida penalty. Corey Perry scored Tampa Bay’s first purpose within the second half and Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton opened the scoring within the third.

The one Lightning purpose not to seem within the power play got here early within the third interval. Pierre-Edward Belemar broke the tie 1-1 with a purpose within the internet.

Tampa completed -6 for 3 on penalties and Florida missed all three probabilities.

Florida acquired on board first.

Anthony Duclair acquired a shot from Andrei Vasilevsky at 14:01 however the Lightning star goaltender will lock it after that.

Vasilevsky made 33 saves within the evening to safe the victory for Tampa Bay. His opponent, Sergei Bobrovsky, made 32 saves.

That is the second season in a row that the Lightning and Panthers are assembly within the playoffs. Tampa Bay received the series 4-2 final 12 months. The Lightning and Panthers have been 2-2 of their 4 matchups within the common season.

Tampa Bay received Game 1 5-4 final 12 months and can finally lead 2-0 again house.