Lightning vs Panthers Game 1 score: Tampa Bay takes advantage of power play to start series off right

1 day ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning stole Game 1 off the highway 4-1 in opposition to the Florida Panthers of their Jap Convention semifinal match on Tuesday evening.

Lightning expertise in power play have been the principle distinction of the sport. Tampa Bay’s three objectives within the sport got here from a Florida penalty. Corey Perry scored Tampa Bay’s first purpose within the second half and Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton opened the scoring within the third.

(*1*)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) in opposition to Florida Panthers with defender Zach Bogosian (24) and defender Calfoot (52) within the second spherical of Game 1 of the NHL Hockey Second Spherical Play-off Series on Tuesday, Could 17, 2022, at dawn, Fla.
(AP Picture / Reinhold Matte)

The one Lightning purpose not to seem within the power play got here early within the third interval. Pierre-Edward Belemar broke the tie 1-1 with a purpose within the internet.

Tampa completed -6 for 3 on penalties and Florida missed all three probabilities.

Florida acquired on board first.

Corey Perry of Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his goal with teammates during the second leg against the Florida Panthers in Game One of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff at the FLA Live Arena on May 17, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida.

Corey Perry of Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his purpose with teammates in the course of the second leg in opposition to the Florida Panthers in Game One of the second spherical of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff on the FLA Dwell Area on Could 17, 2022 in Dawn, Florida.
(By way of Eliot J. Schechter / NHLI Getty Photographs)

Anthony Duclair acquired a shot from Andrei Vasilevsky at 14:01 however the Lightning star goaltender will lock it after that.

Vasilevsky made 33 saves within the evening to safe the victory for Tampa Bay. His opponent, Sergei Bobrovsky, made 32 saves.

That is the second season in a row that the Lightning and Panthers are assembly within the playoffs. Tampa Bay received the series 4-2 final 12 months. The Lightning and Panthers have been 2-2 of their 4 matchups within the common season.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Babrovsky (72) made a save for Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Marun (14) during the first leg of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Sunrise.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Babrovsky (72) made a save for Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Marun (14) in the course of the first leg of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series on Tuesday, Could 17, 2022, at Dawn.
(AP Picture / Reinhold Matte)

Tampa Bay received Game 1 5-4 final 12 months and can finally lead 2-0 again house.

