Lightning vs Panthers Game 2 score: Ross Colton’s goal in final seconds stuns Florida, NHL fans

Lightning vs Panthers Game 2 rating: Ross Colton’s goal in final seconds stuns Florida, NHL fans



The Tampa Bay Lightning shocked the Florida Panthers in the final seconds of the Game 2 matchup of the Japanese Convention semifinals on Thursday evening.

The sport was tied in the final seconds and the Tampa Bay Panthers jumped into Pak zone to realize management. Nikita Kuchchev took management behind Florida goaltender Sergei Babrovsky and returned it to Ross Colton, a large opener in entrance of the web.

Colton Bobrowski fired from the aspect of the stick and scored the game-winning goal with about 4 seconds left.

Lightning will maintain on to a 2-1 victory and lead the collection 2-0.

Colton’s goal shocked NHL fans.

This was Colton’s fifth goal in the playoffs. Kucherov took his eighth help and Andrej Palat acquired his third help in the playoffs.

Corey Perry scored the primary goal of the sport after turning a blind eye to the sport’s pregame warm-up. He was skating earlier than getting off the hook with out a helmet and when he threw a hook into the web, it fell off the cross bar and nailed Perry over his eyes.

Both method, Perry will play and begin the sport on the correct foot.

Lightning’s Corey Perry fouled in the pregame warm-up, scoring the primary goal of the sport 2 vs. Panthers

Florida will tie the sport in the second spherical, due to Loustarinen. This was his first goal in the playoffs. However the wrestle of the Panthers remained clear.

Florida had 4 power-play scoring possibilities and failed to attain in any of them. 0 for the playoff 22 in the Energy Play, the winner of the President’s Trophy.

Tampa Bay was 1-for-3 with Man Benefit.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevsky had 36 saves in the sport. Babrovsky has recorded 25 saves.

The third match between the 2 groups can be performed at Amalie Enviornment on Sunday at 1:30 pm.